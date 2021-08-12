City of Golden/Guiding Golden

GOLDEN. CO - The City of Golden has been chosen for deployment of the driverless, electric transit vehicle. This is a one-year pilot project in partnership with the City of Golden, the Colorado School of Mines, the Colorado Smart City Alliance, and EasyMile and will run from August 2021 until July 2022.

This is part of the AvCO project, the project to deploy automated electric public transport in the nation.

The vehicle is called EZ10. It is manufactured by the company EasyMile. It has a speed of 12 mph with a capacity of six passenger. The company reached out to the City of Golden and the School of Mines in late 2020 to discuss the project and now the three routes will be operated today.

With six passenger max on board, it doesn’t seem really different than any personal car and people might think that this is just more options for public transportation. This project is a pilot for the city and its residents to experience the new form of technology and providing necessary data for further enhancement. Plus, EZ10 don’t require parking.

While the top speed is only 12 mph, which sounds rather slow and might disturb the traffic, the curves and the turn lanes actually requires vehicle to move slowly and according to EasyMile research team, they tested the vehicle in various area in different time and it did not seem to disrupt the traffic.

There are three project sites in the nation. While Golden is one of those, the others are Greenwood Village, and in Colorado Springs. Each sites serves different purposes. in Golden, the vehicles will connect campus to downtown, in Greenwood Village, they will serve as the first/last mile commuter connection, and in Colorado Springs, there will be two shuttles circulating urban downtown.

Golden's Autonomous Electric Transit Vehicle Launching