Prepare for Arvada Bulky Item Drop Off

Sigmund/Unsplash

ARVADA, CO - Know what you need to do before going to Arvada's second day of Large Item Drop Off Program. The event will start on 14 Aug 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Area Athletic Complex, 19500 W 64th Pkwy, Arvada, CO 80403.

On the first day of the event, which is July 24, people needed to wait for fairly 10 – 15 minutes throughout the day. On the other hand, 69.43 tons of bulky household stuffs were disposed and over 300 mattresses were collected for recycling. This is the first Bulky Item Drop Off hosted by the City of Arvada as part of the City's Waste and Recycling Program and the city has engaged with various stakeholder such as contractors, partner organizations, and surrounding cities to prepare for the best experience and anticipate any possible challenges.

With that, there are several things you need to know before you come to the event so that you don’t get turned away or get any unwanted experience.

You can only bring 5 items and there are some items that are unacceptable. So please download the list of acceptable and unacceptable items here so that you don’t get turned away.

Plan for the long wait since there might be many vehicle lining to dispose the unwanted event. On the first day, there were more than 1000 cars served in the event last July.

It might take some time to unload the unwanted materials. Smaller materials such as debris and yard waste is to be bagged to make the unloading faster.

Bring your proof of residency with water utility bill or a drive license with your current address. This event is for residents who participate in the City’s Waste & Recycling Program at Minimum Service Level or above.

If you participate in the program with cart service, you can order a curbside pickup for $15 per item. For more information about this, you can click here.

