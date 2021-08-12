Mind Where You Park, Truck Combusted in a Bike Lane in 16th St Mall and Arapahoe

Alejandro Lopez/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Aside from Colorado law finally and legally defining bike lanes in their Bike Lane Law, effective since July 1, 2020, there might be one more reason why you shouldn't park and block the bike lane.

On Aug 10, a big truck/SUV towing another two big truck/SUV spotted burning and blocking a bike lane in 16th St Mall and Arapahoe, adding more smoke to the already smoky atmosphere of Denver.

While arson can never be acceptable, the cyclists on the internet is showing a somewhat delighted reaction. This might indicate that the problem of bike lane obstruction by car drivers might be not very rare despite the Bike Lane Law.

“Warning to all drivers… Your vehicle may spontaneously combust if you park in a bike lane. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Just another reason to not park in a bike lane.” A tweet by Denver Bicycle Lobby

"That'll teach'em. Stay out of our f*cking bike lanes, drivers!" Nefarious Aryq on Twitter tweeted

"Fury Road 2 looks so sick" by @orcgirlboss

"Start lighting more trucks blocking the bike lanes on fire and maybe we will see some progress" by @tmstreet

About Bike Lane Law

Effective on July 1, 2020, the Colorado's Bike Lane Law dictates prohibition on blocking and parking in the bicycle lane. The sanction is $70 fine and 3 points on the driver's licence. Another part is if a motored vehicle blocking bike lane and causes injury for bikers the driver can be charged for careless driving.

The law also dictates that any motored vehicle turning left or right must yield and prioritize the bikers.

