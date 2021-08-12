Share Your Thought on Housing for Homelessness Plan for Denver

Jon Tyson/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - There is no doubt that homelessness is one of the biggest issue in the United States, and it is not slightly better in Denver. Within the last 5 years, the homeless person has increased from around 3600 to more than 4100 individuals.

The Denver Department of Housing and Stability (HOST) has set up a plan for the next 5 years on how to invest resources, develop policy, and partners to provide affordable housing and stability for the people of Denver.

The plan has been in development since months into the COVID-19 Pandemic with goals to help residents of Denver acquire housing options that meet their needs and affordability and experience homelessness rarely or at least a brief one-time homelessness only.

The goals include

the creation and preservation of 7,000 new affordable house,

preserves 950 income-restricted rentals,

ends veteran homelessness,

reduce unsheltered homelessness by 50%,

Increase the number of people who exit shelter into housing to 40%, and families to 50%,

Reduce the average length of homelessness to 90 days,

Reduce eviction filings by 25%,

Increases households served in rehousing and supportive housing programs from 1,800 to 3,000

And more ambitious goals to resolve the homelessness issue in Denver.

August is the time for HOST to present the initial draft and further public feedbacks via survey. The City and County of Denver invites you to join the virtual community meetings on Aug 19 and Aug 24 to see the presentation of the plan and make sure your voice is heard by the officials.

The final plan will be made before the plan is recommended to the City Council in November 2021.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.