Planning for Pets During Vacation, Tips by Denver Animal Shelter

DENVER, CO - If you plan to travel and your family members include at least one of a four-legged animals or any kind of pets, you either going to hire a sitter, have them in someone else's house, or just take them with you. Either way, it depends on how you plan your vacation.

Planning for vacation can be quite a hurdle both for you and your pets. They may get stressed and worry of the separation. So, if you plan to hire pet sitter before you go on vacation, make sure to follow these tips provided by the Denver Animal Shelter and Denver Public Health & Environment and you may save your pet's life.

Introduction

Make sure you introduce your pet to the pet sitter prior vacation. You can either arrange the pet sitter to visit you or take your pet to the boarding facility.

Neighbors

You have to inform your neighbors that there will be a pet sitter at your house

Records

Make sure your pets has a current vaccinations, license microchip, and ID Tag. Click here for license and microchip information.

Emergency

Make a list of emergency numbers for the pet sitter in case of emergency.

Local Animal Shelter

Give permission to your local animal shelter to return your pet home in case they lost and somehow arrived at the shelter.

Veterinary Service

Inform your pet's vet that you will be on vacation and give permission for the pet sitter to go to the vet in your behalf for necessary medical care.

One of the most well-known place to find a pet sitter for you is the Trusted Housesitters. Click here to see the available sitters in your area through Trusted Housesitters.

