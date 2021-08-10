Halal restaurants to-go in Denver

DENVER, CO- Denver, just like the Bay Area or New York City, is an incredibly diverse environment. Over three million people from various ethnicities live in this stunning city. With people from diverse cultures come many different foods that are worth trying. If you’re in Denver looking for halal foods, we have a top-three list of recommended halal restaurants:

1) Curry n Kebob

This place is a heaven for any meat-addict. No one could possibly reject the meaty and juicy meals from Curry n Kebob. Vegan, don’t worry! They offer vegan Indian cuisines too. From delicious masala dishes, kebabs, various curries to refreshing drinks, such as mango lassi. The staff is also tremendously professional.

It’s located at 3050 28th Street Boulder. Monday to Saturday: 11 a.m.-2.30 p.m., and 5 p.m.-9.30 p.m.

2) Afghan Kabob

It’s one of the top-rated, central Asian-cultured restaurants in Denver. They offer local Afghani cuisines along with middle-eastern cuisines infused with Persian/Arab elements. The strong local taste gives it a genuine vibe. Great comfort foods such as kabob, samosa, succulent lamb dishes, and a refreshing rosewater lemonade. The food also comes in huge proportions.

It’s located at 1975 W 120th Ave Street 600 Westminster. Monday to Friday: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.

3) Gyros & Kabobs

If you love fresh Mediterranean foods and tolerate spicy, flavorful dishes, this is your place. Inexpensive, quality foods that are budget-friendly and, most importantly, fill you up and make your day just amazing. The food speaks for itself and their service is fast and awesome. If you live in Denver, this place will be your favorite frequent stop for your quick fixes.

This located at 2020 S Parker Rd Denver. Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

