Book fairs in Denver throughout August

DENVER, CO - There are several book fairs held in Denver throughout August. If you don't have anything to do this fall, you can attend these book fairs which will be held early in the fall. You can find old books, limited edition series, join a book club for a day, or attend a craft fair. If you’re in Denver during this period, don’t miss out on these events!

TC Teen Book Club

TC Teen Book Club is one of the most active book clubs in Denver. Every month they discuss various books in the young adult, adult fiction, and adult non-fiction section. You can have fun while also learning literature. The event is only for ages 15 to 21 years old.

The event will be held on August 15 at Tattered Cover Books, 2526 East Colfax Avenue Denver, and will discuss Witches of Ash and Ruin By E.

Climate Crisis Book Club

If you’re an environmental observer, you may be interested in this one. It’s located in West Side Books, 3434 West 32nd Avenue, Denver. They meet every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. to discuss the newest literature about climate and ecology.

The event will be held on August 16 at West Side Books at 7 p.m. and will discuss ‘All We Can Save’ by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine K. Wilkinsonn

Denver 7 Book Club

It is hosted by a Meteorologist and an avid reader, Lisa Hidalgo, who has partnered with Tattered Cover Books. Every month, she chooses a book to discuss. Join Denver 7 Book Club for light snacks and its discussions. This club is only for 21 years and older.

The book club will discuss ‘The Midnight Library’ by Matt Haig on August 18 at Tattered Cover Books, 2526 East Colfax Avenue Denver

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.