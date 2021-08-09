Upcoming Events at Parker Arts this August - September 2021

Alexander Popov/Unsplash

PARKER, CO - Parker Arts will host many events, performances, programs, and shows throughout August to September, to make summer even more exciting.

From rock to jazz music performance, comedy shows, and even cooking demos, here is the full list of Parker Arts upcoming events, performances, shows, and programs.

1. Performance at The Schoolhouse

- Guys & Dolls Jr., August 13 - 21,

- Friday Night Jazz: Kind of Blue, The Miles Davis Legacy, September 10,

- The Comedy Zone: Zac Maas and Mike Harrison, September 11, and

- Family Discovery Series: Hunk-Ta-Bunk-Ta Music with Katherine Dines, September 25.

2. Discovery Park 2021 Free Concert

The Free Discovery Park Concerts Series is held every Thursday, except August 14, from August 5 until August 26.

- Neon Moon, August 5,

- The Radio Band, August 12,

- Animal Farm, August 14, with special kids performance from 4 - 5 p.m.,

- Ninety Percent 90's, August 19, and

- My Blue Sky, August 26.

3. Performances at PACE Center

- Black Iris Cirque, September 11 - 12,

- The John Driskell Hopkins Band, September 16,

- Greg Proops, September 17, and

- Cake Master Live: Demo with Duff, September 18.

If you're looking to expand your skills, the Parker Arts Fall Enrichment program is now open for registration. The variety of classes include music, theatre, dance, culinary, art, and science. On Pointe School of Dance will also begin soon. Click here for more info and registration.

For adults 18 years or older, there will be a class about Estate Planning on Saturday, August 21 at the Parker Recreation Center from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Click here for more information and registration.

