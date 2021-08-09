Denver's Expat Community

DENVER, CO- A diverse and lively city, Denver is forever welcoming to the expatriates. Over 3 million people from various ethnic groups live in this city. With moderate weather, Denver has a broad range of leisure activities from sports, art exhibitions, hiking activities, to vibrant nightlife. Denver's living cost is affordable compared to other big cities like Philadelphia, California, or Chicago.

The industry grows in diverse fields including gold production, telecommunications, brewery, fast food chains, trade, and storage. However, some of the largest employers come from government and education institutions.

Denver offers a great business environment and job opportunities with added values for expatriate families through available school options, healthcare, and safety. With active communities, expats coming to Denver will be easy to feel at home wherever they are. Annual events are held to create a supportive environment, and online forums and discussions are also available for those who need advice and guides in working and living in the city.

Health insurance option

To cover the whole family's healthcare, Denver has options from Cigna to Aetna with multiple benefits tailored to the applicant’s needs.

Moving option

Sirelo is one of the removal companies that provide services to Denver. Moving to a new location might be stressful, but using a removal company to help with packing, moving, and unpacking things could be useful.

Events

Through InterNations and other expatriate communities, events are held to gather around the expatriates living in Denver. Many of the events are formal and held annually, but some are also casual hangouts as a way for the expats to get to know each other. Official events, valentines, new year, and market day are some of the annual events among Denver’s expatriates.

For more information on the upcoming and available events, visit https://www.internations.org/denver-expats#description

