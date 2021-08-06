Denver's life hacks you must know before you move!

DENVER, CO- If you like highland, rocky mountains and cultural diversity, Denver is your place. Moving to Denver means you can enjoy the antique row market downtown and attend music performances at the Red Rock Amphitheatre. But for getting by in the Mile High city there are a few tricks you can use to settle in better.

Groceries Hacks

1. If you want to pick fresh fruits, go to Denver’s local farms.

2. If you want a dairy free treat, go to Aiko's Gourmet Pops on South Pearl

3. If you want to enjoy wine and beer at home, contact Drizzly or Minibar Delivery.

4. Enjoy online groceries shopping? Check out here, Safeway, King Soopers, or Instacart

5. Want to make some barbecue? Buy delivery meat at Wheat Ridge Poultry and meats

6. At the store, make sure you bring a basket to buy less and save more.

Clothes Hacks

1. If you love to collect stuff, go to Denver antique row

2. For cheap and high quality fashions, visit local thrift shops

3. Need more style? Do mix and match from several clothes

4. Too much stuff? Do a garage sale!

5. Want to request private shopping? Check at Paige Boutique on Pearl

6. For men, you can custom-made clothing from shirts to suits at Ratio Clothing, Homer Reed, and Moda Man.

Free stuff

1. Click the Denver Public Library’s ideaLab, a digital media lab, and maker space to access all free classes, events, books, libraries, and even electronic stuff, like GoPro, Laptop, Sewing Machine and so on. No card needed.

2. Free fitness? Join class at Civic Center Move

3. More entertainment? Attend first Friday every month to art districts

