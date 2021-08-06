Denver Zoo is Inviting Passionate People For Volunteer Programs

Alexander Ross/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - If you have a passion for animals and their conservation, then these opportunities might be for you.

The Denver Zoo has announced that they are looking for volunteers who are at least 18 years old for Guest Experience Team and Animal Care Team. The applications have been opened since July 30 and will remain so until August 14.

The zoo is looking for volunteers hopefuls that would love to help people connect with animals, learn about animal care, horticulture, and nutrition for animals.

As a Guest Experience Team Volunteer, participants will start of as ambassadors. Several positions are available, from Information Cart Ambassador to Assistants on their various programs. There is also an opportunity to be a docent in the zoo for the next year.

Volunteers for Animal Care Team Volunteers will get to help the zookeepers do their day-to-day tasks, such as cleaning, dish-washing, and diet preparations. However, this position will not involve direct animal contact, handling, and training.

Specifically for this position, volunteers are required to show a negative tuberculosis test and undergo some additional training prior to their volunteering tenure.

All accepted volunteers are to attend a mandatory Zoo U Volunteer Orientation on September 11 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Each volunteer is charged $45 for the application fee which includes one Denver Zoo polo volunteer shirt, Zoo U Orientation, and membership of Denver Zoo. Scholarship is available upon request.

For more information on requirements, positions, and applications you can visit the Zoo's official website by clicking here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.