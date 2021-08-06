Denver, CO

Denver Zoo is Inviting Passionate People For Volunteer Programs

Holden Becker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pThzP_0bJiSemX00
Alexander Ross/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - If you have a passion for animals and their conservation, then these opportunities might be for you.

The Denver Zoo has announced that they are looking for volunteers who are at least 18 years old for Guest Experience Team and Animal Care Team. The applications have been opened since July 30 and will remain so until August 14.

The zoo is looking for volunteers hopefuls that would love to help people connect with animals, learn about animal care, horticulture, and nutrition for animals.

As a Guest Experience Team Volunteer, participants will start of as ambassadors. Several positions are available, from Information Cart Ambassador to Assistants on their various programs. There is also an opportunity to be a docent in the zoo for the next year.

Volunteers for Animal Care Team Volunteers will get to help the zookeepers do their day-to-day tasks, such as cleaning, dish-washing, and diet preparations. However, this position will not involve direct animal contact, handling, and training.

Specifically for this position, volunteers are required to show a negative tuberculosis test and undergo some additional training prior to their volunteering tenure.

All accepted volunteers are to attend a mandatory Zoo U Volunteer Orientation on September 11 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Each volunteer is charged $45 for the application fee which includes one Denver Zoo polo volunteer shirt, Zoo U Orientation, and membership of Denver Zoo. Scholarship is available upon request.

For more information on requirements, positions, and applications you can visit the Zoo's official website by clicking here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 4

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_29d652601fb6235e6d8c58ae33c78ed2.blob

Denver writer. I love dogs and TV.

Denver, CO
80 followers
Loading

More from Holden Becker

Denver, CO

Share Your Thought on Housing for Homelessness Plan for Denver

DENVER, CO - There is no doubt that homelessness is one of the biggest issue in the United States, and it is not slightly better in Denver. Within the last 5 years, the homeless person has increased from around 3600 to more than 4100 individuals.Read full story
Denver, CO

Planning for Pets During Vacation, Tips by Denver Animal Shelter

DENVER, CO - If you plan to travel and your family members include at least one of a four-legged animals or any kind of pets, you either going to hire a sitter, have them in someone else's house, or just take them with you. Either way, it depends on how you plan your vacation.Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora’s Best Cocktails and Wine Bar

AURORA, CO – As the third-biggest town in Colorado, Aurora offers a variety of choices to end the night with a sip of wine or sweet cocktails after a long day of work, and here we have a list of the top 4 cocktails and wine bar in Aurora for you.Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver is Among the Worst Polluted City in the World

DENVER, CO - Denver was in the top 5 of the most polluted city in the world with a quality index of 109 on Thursday afternoon, August 6. This indicates that the air in Denver is unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups.Read full story
Denver, CO

Top 5 Golf Courses in Denver

DENVER, CO The Mile High City offers a ton of physical activities both indoor and outdoor. From yoga session every week, biking, hiking, or maybe just a solid gym membership to help you stay fit. One of the most enticing sports available in Denver is golf, which taking account everywhere in the city—it'll probably overwhelm you if you were new in town, but if you're looking for a place to go either for starting or continuing your golf journey here, we have listed top five golf courses in Denver:Read full story
Denver, CO

Halal restaurants to-go in Denver

DENVER, CO- Denver, just like the Bay Area or New York City, is an incredibly diverse environment. Over three million people from various ethnicities live in this stunning city. With people from diverse cultures come many different foods that are worth trying. If you’re in Denver looking for halal foods, we have a top-three list of recommended halal restaurants:Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Human Rights Campaign Released Best Places to Work in Denver for LGBTQ+

DENVER, CO – Human Rights Campaign has released the annual Corporate Equality Index, revealing more than 700 corporates in the United States, with 9 of those are in Denver and among the highly rated company in the index.Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver's Expat Community

DENVER, CO- A diverse and lively city, Denver is forever welcoming to the expatriates. Over 3 million people from various ethnic groups live in this city. With moderate weather, Denver has a broad range of leisure activities from sports, art exhibitions, hiking activities, to vibrant nightlife. Denver's living cost is affordable compared to other big cities like Philadelphia, California, or Chicago.Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Book fairs in Denver throughout August

DENVER, CO - There are several book fairs held in Denver throughout August. If you don't have anything to do this fall, you can attend these book fairs which will be held early in the fall. You can find old books, limited edition series, join a book club for a day, or attend a craft fair. If you’re in Denver during this period, don’t miss out on these events!Read full story
Parker, CO

Upcoming Events at Parker Arts this August - September 2021

PARKER, CO - Parker Arts will host many events, performances, programs, and shows throughout August to September, to make summer even more exciting. From rock to jazz music performance, comedy shows, and even cooking demos, here is the full list of Parker Arts upcoming events, performances, shows, and programs.Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver's life hacks you must know before you move!

DENVER, CO- If you like highland, rocky mountains and cultural diversity, Denver is your place. Moving to Denver means you can enjoy the antique row market downtown and attend music performances at the Red Rock Amphitheatre. But for getting by in the Mile High city there are a few tricks you can use to settle in better.Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Denver's best Volunteer Opportunities in 2021

DENVER, CO- Denver offers many activities to do, one of them is volunteering. Volunteering is usually a nonprofit activity with some exceptions such as joining the army or reserves. Here are some of the available volunteer positions open in Denver. You can apply for a volunteer position today by clicking here volunteermatch.org.Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Check on how National Night Out Celebration went across the city and the county of Denver!

DENVER, CO—The annual event, National Night Out was celebrated on Tuesday night, engaging police officers and the community. Police officers across the state warmly invited people in their respective community to join the event. In Denver, the event wasn't less fun in a bit.Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver's First Smart Power Wheelchair Becomes One of TIME’s Top 100 Inventions of 2020

DENVER, CO – In response to the high numbers of wheelchair related injury, CU Denver and LUCI made a breakthrough with smart wheelchair technology. In 2003, the National Electronic Injust Surveillance System recorded over 10,000 wheelchair-related injuries in the United States with the majority of them were due to trips and falls.Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Last Day to Register on Douglas County Fair and Rodeo's Junior Livestock Sale!

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO – The Douglas County Fair and Rodeo has been gearing up for several days now. People, visitors and vendors seem to miss this event so much after the pandemic shot down the fair last year. With the carnival rides, live music, magic shows, classic fair foods, and of course food trucks! If you missed the previous euphoria, make sure you don’t miss the bid on premium livestock at the fair’s very own Junior Livestock Sale.Read full story
Denver, CO

RESCHOOL Helps Parents Around Metro Denver to Access Affordable Education

DENVER, CO - There is so much going on in Denver during summer, from outdoor activities to indoor learning by visiting zoos or museums. How students spend their summer depends on what kind of activities, camps, and learning experiences that their family can afford. Oftentimes, summer comes with very few options of low cost or even free learning experience.Read full story
Englewood, CO

Englewood Government Issued Boil Water Notice After E. Coli Discovery

ENGLEWOOD, CO - Englewood government released a water boil notice after a quality test discovered contamination of E. Coli bacteria in a specific section of the city water system.Read full story
Denver, CO

CU Denver Professor on Vaccine Hesitancy: Why, and How to Persuade.

DENVER, CO - Jennifer Reich, Ph.D., provided us her perspective on why there are still a small percentage of people that hesitate to sign up for an appointment to get vaccinated and how can you help and convince people around you.Read full story
Denver, CO

Mayor Hancock presented Monte Pascoe Civil Leadership Award

DENVER, CO – The annual event State of the City 2021 presented by United Airlines featured Denver Mayor Linda Olson of Englewood and Mayor Bud Starker of Wheat Ridge in a panel discussion and Mayor Michael B. Hancock also joined as a keynote speaker.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 4

Community Policy