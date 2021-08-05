Denver's best thrift shop in 2021

DENVER, CO- Are you bored with your common shopping style? It’s time for you to try a new shopping spree trend.Thrifting is an activity to use money and resources wisely. Usually, thrift shops sell second-hand clothes, dresses, jewelry, shoes, books, and old rare items. Denver offers a variety of thrift stores that sell high-quality and unique stuff inside. These are the top 3 stores to inspire you to start thrift shopping!

Peak Thrift

This old vintage thrift store is the best one in Denver. It’s a non-profit business store that was founded in 1988. The high classic collection with low prices, inviting more buyers every day. The unique and neat setup makes it easy to find what you need. Peak Thrift is affordable for all ages and it donates its profit to the young homeless in Denver.

It’s located at the social enterprise of Urban Peak 4890 Pecos St. Denver, CO 80221 and is open from Wednesday to Monday from 10.00 a.m.- 5.00 p.m. Tuesday closed.

Arc Thrift Stores

This is one of the oldest and most popular thrift shops among local buyers. They provided a high and best quality for secondhand clothes. Arc Thrift stores also encourage people to help sustainability by reuse or giving back and also receive a donation.

It’s located at 1515 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80210 and is open Monday-Friday: 9.00 am- 9.00 pm, Saturday: 8.00 am- 09.00 pm, and Sunday: 10.00 am- 6.00 pm.

Goodwill Deja blue boutique stores

Deja Blue is a high fashion thrift shop that focuses on quality and is a famous brand name. Shopping here will help you to create a green community. It’s located at 303 University Blvd, Denver, CO 80206 and is open Monday-Saturday 10.00 am- 6.00 pm, Sunday 11.00 am- 6.00 pm.

