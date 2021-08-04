Sweet! Arapahoe County Sheriff Stops By on a Boys Lemonade Stands for Drinks

ArapahoeSO/Twitter

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO—It always feels good when you see a good and positive involvement in the community. The iconic and youthful summertime concept, which is fun and educational for kids to learn business and interact with the community at young age. 3 boys set up a lemonade stand on the East Frost & East Geddes, hoping to brighten up some people's day around the neighborhood with a sweet and tasty lemonade drinks.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff received a report about the lemonade booth and proceeded to check on the location to asses the situation, and the drinks. They couldn't help but try the tasty lemonade drink on the hot day in Arapahoe.

These three kids that set up the stand were selling lemonade for 50 cents. The sheriff deputies made their day by stopping by and make those three little boys dreams came true.

The visit was then posted in the @ArapahoeSO twitter account and received many warm comments. The gesture is considered as heart warming and brings positive involvement in the community

"There was a heavy police presence at the lemonade stand on E. Frost & E. Geddes. Sheriff deputies responded to reports of three boys selling tasty drink, They stopped by to assess the situation, money was exchanged & new friends were made. #winwin #wewerethirsty #supportthekids" tweet by @ArapahoeSO

"somebody needs to invent a lemonade stand app to tell us where these lemonade kids are" - @SumpthinBurger

"This makes my heart so happy!" - @fanchon38

“Very nice gesture and it was a good chuckle” - @AlfredTrujill17

