CU Denver Study: Health System CEOs See Unique Growth in Pandemic Challenges

Ashkan Forouzani/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – In the dark times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemics, recent study released by University of Colorado Denver's Health Administration Research Consortium (HARC) has found that there is both disruptions and growth opportunities for health system during pandemics.

The research was led by Jiban Khuntia, PhD, Associate Professor and Director of HARC with the team of researchers Xue Ning and Naser Shekarian, and Rulon Stacey, PhD, Director of Health Administration Program.

While there are only 35% of CEOs consider the pandemics situation “new normal” provides new opportunities and less than half believe it will identify new revenues, the CEOs also noted that there were “many lessons learned and industry advances during the last year that could not have happened were it not for the pandemic”.

The report direct the attention of health system to three major aspects:

Technology

Organizations will adopt new technology to meet the needs of their patients. CEOs now see tele-, virtual, and remote care as opportunities and starting to value machine learning, artiificial intelligence to become healthcare innovation, access, quality and safety.

Competitive Advantages

High revenue health system has been proavtively investing to digital transformation and other means of approaches. Medium revenue health systems see building partnerships as the strategy that they need and low revenue health systems consider re-evaluation to the business is the most important strategy needed for health systems. There will be an increase in mergers and acquisitions with a focus on community systems engaging with health systems.

Staffing in the Post-COVID World

There will be an increase in hiring with 82% of the CEOs will look for a much broader range of skills during the process and 87% plan to colaborate with universities. Collaboration will help health systems to increase their manpower quality through trainings.

The report is available for everyone. You can click here for the full report.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.