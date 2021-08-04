DU Podcast: While Perceived Negatively, the Billionaires in Space Will Not Affect Business Reputation

UofDenver/Twitter

DENVER, CO - The University of Denver biweekly podcast, RadioEd, did an interview with Michael Nalick, an assistant professor of management who focuses on corporate misconduct and CEO activism following the blowback to Jeff Bezos's trip to space.

The reason why the optics of billionaires in space strike a chord with so many people, as Nalick said, is because the history of NASA and the space program are seen as institutional civilization accomplishments and when we are seeing people circumventing the qualification as pilots and engineer and just buying their way into an area that was exclusive to governement and qualified society in general it doesn’t stand to what space has ben represented.

Despite the criticism and the bad timing, while there is no such a thing as a good time for it, Nalick believes that as far as the companies go, this will likely not affect the reputation of the business.

“I doubt that many people will stop shopping at Amazon or stop flying Virgin Atlantic or one of his other enterprises. …” says Nalick.

Blue Origin has goals to one day offer an option to leave earth in a habitable space station. But at this point, the goal seems to be cattered towards the ultra rich.

“Of course, it’s a business and if there is a business need and a market for it, we do have rights in this country that allow individuals and entities and organizations to pursue whatever businesses they want, as long as it's within certain regulations and confines….” Says Nalick, and people are actually willing to pay a lot of money for it.

According to Michael Nalick, the only way this move can be seen as any upsies from a business standpoint is if they lever the technology from Blue Origin to the primary business of Amazon, there could be a technological breakthrough in 50, 75, or maybe 100 years.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.