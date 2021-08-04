From watercolor to neotraditional, here are Denver's top 4 tattoo shops

Allef Vinicius/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Denver is home to various natural landmark and modern architectural works of art, and home to a lot of tattoo shops.

The tattoo shops are everywhere to the point that it is almost overwhelming to choose from. Thankfully, this guide of the 4 most recommended tattoo shops in Denver is created to ease your inking journey.

- Dedication Tattoo (https://www.dedicationtattoo.com/)

Established in 2013, Dedication Tattoo was quick to reach the top with a total of 60 years of experience from the artists.

You can walk into the store at 1905 South Broadway Street and choose from its various style and genre of tattoos, from Japanese, traditional, to neo-traditional. You can also make an appointment with $100 deposit in advance.

- Urban Element Tattoo (https://www.urbanelementtattoo.com/)

Founded in 2012 by Rowell and Jenny Alfelor, this tattoo shop is located at 3122 Larimer Street. The artists at Urban Element Tattoo specialize in various style stretching from watercolor to geometric and traditional tattoos.

It is an appointment-only shop, so you need to fill the form on their website or send an email. You can also call to see if they are available for walk-ins.

- Dead Drift Tattoo (https://www.deaddrifttattoo.com/)

This shop focus on the individuality of the artists and clients. Dead Drift Tattoo encourages clients to check out the work of the artists prior to making appointment and choose the ones they find fits their needs since every artist has their own style.

Located in Santa Fe Drive, this shop opens from noon to 7 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays.

- Bound By Design (https://boundbydesign.com/)

One of the most well-known places for tattoo and piercing in Denver since 1993, Bound By Design is located in the center of Denver’s Capitol Hill. It gathers many talented artists specializing in different styles.

Tattoos service continue to be by appointment only, but walk-ins are available for piercings although an appointment is still recommended.

