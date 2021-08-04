Denver Curious Theatre Company reopens for Season 24

Gwen King/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - After more than a year of performing solely on the online platforms due to the pandemic, Curious Theatre Company will perform in the front of the naked eyes of curious audiences starting this September for its 24th season.

"Lifespan of a Fact" by Jeremy Karaken, David Murrel, and Gordon Farrell will mark the theatre reopening. The performance of a playful debate between a writer with painstaking attention to facts and an eccentric writer who value story over accuracy will be performed throughout September 18 – October 16.

It will be followed with "American Son", a play by Christopher Demos-Brown on November 6 – December 11. According to its promotional content, the play is meant to "examines our nation's racial divide through the eyes of parents on the brink."

From January 15 to February 12, 2022, spend the cold winter with "The Sound Inside" by Adam Rapp, a play about a tragedy and relationship between a solitary professor and an enigmatic yet brilliant student.

The theatre will host the world premiere of "Refuge" on March 5 – April 9, 2022. It is a play by Satya Jnani Chavez, Andrew Rosendorf, and Marialuisa Burgos that incorporates puppetry, music, and magical realism to deliver the story of refugees crossing into Texas.

The curtain of the season of the Curious Theatre Company will close with "Fireflies" by Donja R. Love on April 30 – May 28, 2022, a play about a reverend and his wife igniting the Civil Rights Movement in the middle of a church bombing.

