Denver music performances, Aug 8-16 2021

DENVER, CO - A trip to Denver will be so empty without coming to the amazing Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Located at 18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, Colorado 80645, the site is known for its weekly music performances from the local rockstars.

If you plan to go to Denver next week, don’t miss the following performances and book the ticket easily from the apps before you go.

1) Joe Bonamassa

Bonamassa is a legendary guitarist from the earlier 2000 era. Watch his performance on Sunday, August 8 at 8 p.m., and Monday, August 9 at 8 p.m.

2) Wilco & Sleater-Kinney

An amazing duet from the Grammy winner Wilco and Sleater-Kinney will make your day. Mark the date, Tuesday, August 10 at 7 p.m.

3) RÜFÜS DU SOL

RÜFÜS DU SOL is an indie modern pop dance group from Australia, best known for their Atlas and Bloom albums. See their performance on Wednesday, August 11 at 7.30 p.m. and Thursday, August 12 at 7.30 p.m.

4) Fitz and the Tantrum

This retro-soul group with 80s vibes led by Michael Fitzpatrick will make you nostalgic. Enjoy the perfect mix between an old soul and modern pop on

Thursday, August 12 at 7.30 p.m.

5) Slightly Stoopid

Slightly Stoopid describes themselves as folk, reggae, blues with metal touch kind of band. Hear the musical cocktail by yourself on Saturday, August 14 at 6.00 p.m. and Sunday, August 15 at 4.00 p.m.

To purchase the tickets, install the Flash Seats app or visit the Flash Seats website, RedRockOnline.com, or AXS.com.

