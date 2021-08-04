Ready for a little adventure? Here are three best spots in Aurora, CO

AURORA, CO - The City of Aurora is the third most populous city in Colorado. It’s only 23 minutes away from Denver. The sunny weather during summer and autumn makes Aurora a perfect weekend getaway. These are the three best spots you can add to your bucket list!

1) Cherry Creek State Park

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, this place is the right one for you. It is a natural gem in the Denver area, offering a variety of land and water activities in a 4,200-acre park. It offers a modern camp area that opens yearly with rocky mountains as a backdrop. The stunning wildlife views are enjoyable. The Cherry Creek State Park's mission is to educate and allow visitors to see a real wildlife cycle.

2) Stanley Marketplace

Stanley Marketplace is a must-visit for crazy shoppers. It was established by the local community from abandoned manufacturing into a giant market.

Stanley Marketplace opens from 07.00 am- 09.00 pm and includes 21 food courts, 10 boutiques, 5 gyms, an events place, a hair salon and nail salon, and many more. It’s just 20 minutes from Denver International Airport and the best place to stop before you leave Colorado.

3) Aurora Reservoir

Aurora Reservoir is the largest water arena and is open to the public. With an 800 acres area, it’s also known as the best fishing place around Denver. There are various species of fish that you can catch here. Another awesome activity to try is the canal competition.

Aurora Reservoir is also a drinking water facility in Aurora city. With the stunning sunset and waves, it will be a flawless getaway you can only experience here.

