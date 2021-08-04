Top 3 Suburbs area to live in Denver

Denver, CO- Buying a house is a big deal. You have to explore the areas, browsing it online, and make a listing. The hardest part is you have to make sure that your chosen housing area is safe. Denver suburbs are known as an ideal place to buy a house for people with various ages—young to older. The affordable price, friendly local, and safe environment make an A plus to buy a house. These are top 3 Denver suburbs that are worth living in!

Highland Ranch

It is known as the best suburb to live in around Colorado. It’s located in Douglas County. Highland Ranch suburbs offer stunning views and an independent and conservative community that mostly had their own house. There are a lot of coffee shops and parks around. Highland Ranch has a highly ranked school. The home average value is about $467,500 and median rent is $1,922.

Centennial

Centennial has a famous tech company called LoDo. As a worker there, buying a house here is a perfect choice. It’s only 20 minutes from downtown. Centennial is also known as the safest area around Colorado and the US. There are a lot of restaurants, parks, and coffee shops. The medium-home value is $433, 800 and median rent is $1,740, cheaper than Highland Ranch.

Parker

Friendly people, modern environment, safest area- parker has it all. It’s also full of young professional residents that caused rising housing prices. So, buying it now is the best choice. You need 45 minutes to go downtown. Overall, the niche grade is A, with houses value ranging from $420, 600 and median rent $1,610

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.