Denver's Top 5 Chinese Food Restaurant

SJ/Unsplash

DENVER, CO, Denver always has something to offer, from the historical 19th century landmark to a modern architecture works of art, The Mile High City seems to have an endless source of entertainment, including culinary.

If you are interested in the eastern culinary culture, which must be why you are here, The Mile High City have a various choice for you and here we have prepared a list of Denver's Top 5 Eastern Culinary Restaurant

Zoe Ma Ma

1601 Wynkoop St Union Station Complex, Denver

2010 Tenth Street, Boulder

Zoe Ma Ma is a Chinese restaurant based in Boulder, and the second one opened near bustling United Station. It is known for the delicious dumplings and other traditional Chinese food with natural ingredients. The beer served here is an original called Tsingtao, directly brought from Zoe Ma Ma hometown port city of Qingdao.

Features: takeout, outdoor seating, wheelchair accessible, alcohol, serves gluten-free and vegetarian options.

Star Kitchen

2917 W Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO

Star Kitchen is an authentic Chinese food restaurant in Denver. The dim sum in Star Kitchen are famous accross Colorado, if not the United States. The menu provides pictures of dim sums and other Chinese foods if you are not used to them, making it easier for you to decide. Star Kitchen is a good place for dinner and lunch with their variety of menus available. Vegetarian menu options available.

Hop Alley

3500 Larimer St, Denver, CO

Often considered as the best contemporary Chinese cuisine, Hop Alley has earned the seat since it first time opened. Even if the restaurant is named after the once-thriving Chinatown back in 19th century that burned down in the 1880s riot, the cooking is all modern making it the best place for carousing and feasting. There is so many authentic menus but it is easy to interpret and you can also ask for recommendations from the staff if you find the menu a little overwhelming. It is best to visit Hop Alley while bringing many friends or family and share lots of dishes with everyone.

Open for takeouts, delivery, indoor seating and limited outdoor seating

Q House

3421 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO

The restaurant that won Eater’s Restaurant of the Year Award 2018 might be the most formidable challenger for Hop Alley. Q House menu always pack a punch despite its size. The traditional Taiwanese and Sichuan ingredients are treated with the respect they deserve and manage to get into the heart of many that has tasted them.

Yum Yum Spice

4318, 2039 S University Boulevard

If you come to a Chinese restaurant, you better try the Chinese foods. The American-Chinese menus provided in Yum Yum Spice are quite sizeable but the dry-pot hot pot is a must-try in this dark horse settlement. You can pick anything from gizzards, lamb, duck heads, frog, or beef and shrimp. Anything you choose will be served in a massive wok, sizzling. Takeouts might not offer the same experience but it’s a good option when there is not enough table.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.