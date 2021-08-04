Arts, Comedy, and Athletic: 5 Date Ideas in Denver!

Hitesh Dewasi/Unsplash

DENVER, CO—The Mile High City offers more than dinner and movies for a date night. Wether you are about to embark on the first date, on maybe on your 10th anniversary with your longterm significant other and you want to try something new, we have made a list of date ideas in Denver to keep everything interesting, vibrant, and fall in love with the city all over again!

Speakeasy Night

If you want to try something different other than bars like sipping fancy cocktail in a dimly-lit speakeasy—The Queen City of Plains has some choices of hidden gem you can try with your partner.

Williams and Graham are the most well-known in the city, featuring an intimate atmosphere and bookshelf entrance. Or if you want to give a little surprise, try Retrograde, a speakeasy concealed in the back of an ice cream shop. But keep it secret or it wouldn't be a surprise anymore!

Escape Room

An hour or so of problem-solving with your partner might prove to be quite a bond building and a good way to test the water for your first date. It's a fine activity to do after dinner when you just want to wander around with your partner. There is a lot of escape rooms you can try in Denver, most of them are open later or weekends.

Brewery, Winery, Meadery, Distillery

If your partner doesn't drink, might want to look for a place that has kombucha in their tap. Dates often requires lubricate to keep the conversation going. Some places offers tours while you enjoy their drinks, and breweries often have board games if you are into it.

Comedy Club

It might not be the most interactive, but there is some time to chat between laughs. There are a few comedy venues in the city and some certain bars have stand-up comedy shows on a certain weeks.

Axe Throwing

Maybe both of you love Jason Momoa throwing axes while drinking beer and want to experience it first-hand? Why not? Bad Axe Throwing in Denver offer 1 hour walk-in time slots. Downtown Art Gallery & Axe Room is both art gallery and axe throwing room.

In addition to the above, you can always keep updated with the events goin around town. There are plenty of festivals and events later at night and in weekends.

