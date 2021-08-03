World Breastfeeding Week, Children’s Colorado Shared Tips on Breastfeeding in NICU

Hanna Balan/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - On World Breastfeeding Week, Children’s Colorado Hospital shared a tips for moms of Denver and across the world.

Breastfeeding is always the first option. However, beastfeeding a healthy baby can be difficult, and breastfeeding babies in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) bears additional challenges.

The problem often lies in their inability to feed orally. Babies born prematurely are likely to lack the instinct of breastfeeding. Babies with complex medical condition may also have trouble breastfeeding due to the medical equipments usage.

However, with the help of NICU lactation consultant and qualified nurses, it will not be completely overwhelming.

Skin-to-skin contact proves to directly reduce your baby’s stress, stabilize breathing and temperature, and helps you bond and facilitate breastfeeding.

The early breastfeeding is to get your baby familiar with the process of locating your breast and get them used to it. Pump your breastmilk regularly to help with the process.

Once your baby is gaining weight and feeds from bottle or breast independently, you are ready to leave the NICU. Make sure to take care of yourself so that you can provide the best for your baby.

Try to get enough sleep, nap when your baby naps and accept helps from friends and family. Drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids and keep low on caffeine.

Nutritions get even more important when you share it with your baby. Eat fruit and vegetables, lean protein and whole grain.

Go easy on yourself. If breastfeeding doesn’t work for you and your baby you can always supplement with donated breast milk or formula. The most important thing is your baby is growing and healthy.

