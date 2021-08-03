Denver's Upcoming Music Events on August 2021!

Borna Bevanda/Unsplash

DENVER, CO—When you are thinking about Denver, the Capital of Colorado State, you might be thinking of the River North Art District, the art museums and galleries, the breweries and lots of vibrant activities you can try in the city, other than that of course, some live music should be one of them!

If you're thinking about what to have for your next date or going out with friends and family, or you are just looking for a chance to groove this August, check this list of upcoming music events on August 2021!

Massive Music Collective Takeover (August 6 - 7 2021 at 8 p.m.)

Your Mom's House Denver, 608 E 13th Avenue

Boogie Groove Entertainment will present the Massive Music Collective Takeover featuring Relativity Lounge, SPELTweird, SoGnar, Dethwise, and Rydona. Information about more upcoming events from Your Mom's House and tickets can be purchased at their e-website.

Holly's Hideaway Music Festival (August 21, 3:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

1710 South Balsam Street, Lakewood, CO 80232

If you are interested with new talents, this might be for you. An event by Musical Live Denver, one of Denver's music schools, will hold an event featuring their best bands and their private students performance.

Colorado Music & Arts Festival - (August 21, 11 a.m - August 22, 9 p.m.)

Westminster City Park, 10455 North Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster, CO

Bud Light and Outlaw Nation are proud to present the Summer 2021 Colorado-Westminster Music & Arts Festival. There will be concerts, fine art displays, car shows and more activities. Advanced ticket can be purchased from eventbrite at $12, while day-of ticket at the gate will cost $20.

