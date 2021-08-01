East/West Regional Train in Douglas finishes construction

June O/Unsplash

DOUGLAS, CO – The final section of the East/West Regional Train in Douglas has just finished. It functions as a local line connecting Douglas County and provides easy access to places such as recreational parks, workplaces, transportation access, and access to public facilities throughout the County and the Denver Metro area.

The new line, which officially opened on 24 July 2021, is located along the east of the trailhead located around RidgeGate Parkways and I-25, located on the Schweiger Ranch, and serves as a link to the underpass, which is located on South Chambers Road in the Parker area.

The construction of this pathway was originally proposed by a group of citizens in 1986. The pathway was finally completed thanks to the collaboration of around 15 local and state partners who have been planning and working together for more than 23 years to complete this path.

For those who love to do hiking, running, cycling, and equestrians, the trail is the perfect place to fully enjoy Douglas County's wonderful and natural views along the way. Through the Redstone Community Park located in Highlands Rands, then on to the Cherry Creek Trail located in Parker, you can take a scenic walk along the way with the beauty that Denver has to offer. The 28-mile trail winds its way through meadows and oak bluffs.

The path is completed with a restroom and picnic shelter at Bluffs Regional Park and Grigs Trailhead. An asphalt-surfaced parking lot is provided at Ridgegate Parkway Trailhead and it also has parking for 3 horse trailers at Bluffs and 2 trailers at Grigs.

For more information on the trail, visit https://www.douglas.co.us/dcoutdoors/trails/regional-trails/east-west-regional-trail/

