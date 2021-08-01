New members of the Health Equity Commission

Shane Rounce/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – The executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, appointed seven new members for the Health Equity Commission.

The Commission for Health Equity works with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and its Office of Health Equity as an advisor to achieve health equity for all Coloradans and reduce inequalities in terms of health. The state legislative body created the commission in 2013 and extended it this year with the Senate Bill 21-181, which was signed by Polis on July 6.

The Commission will provide a formal mechanism for community contribution to CDPHE and state government strategies for equal opportunities in health. The role of the Commission is to develop a strategic plan for equal opportunities and to ensure that gender-related work is coordinated among public authorities to address the social determinants of health.

By law, the Health Equity Commission member must represent communities that are struggling with issues of ethnicity, race, socioeconomic situation, sexual orientation, gender identity, aging population, disability, and geographic location. The seven nominations appointed by Hunsaker Ryan are a representation of Colorado’s diverse community. They also have expertise in critical areas including data collection, environmental health, education, community development, housing, and public and behavioral health.

The new names of the appointed members are Julissa Soto, Nadine Bridges, Kenneth Maestas, Ross Valdez, Shawn Davis, Hilda Nucete, and Shawn Turk. Representatives from other state agencies like The Department of Correction, The Department of Labor and Employment, The Department of Education and The Department of Human Services are also included in the new commission.

