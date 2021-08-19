Good Morrow! Come ye to the Faire! It’s Renaissance Time!

Renaissance Festival Heather Raulerson

Every fall, there is a unique event that happens in Holly on the weekends. There are queens, courtiers, knights, and villagers meandering through the Hollygrove, enjoying mead, trenchers, giant turkey legs, and people watching all the other merry-making revelers. Each weekend is a particular theme starting with the Pirates and Pups theme for the first weekend.

Costume renaissance fair goers Heather Raulerson

Michigan Renaissance Festival

Renaissance Festival Fair Grounds Heather Raulerson

The Michigan Renaissance Festival runs from the end of August to the beginning of October (August 21-Oct. 3). It is a 17-acre village consisting of craft shops, taverns, a castle, and a jousting field, all taking you back in time to the 16th century. I have taken my niece and nephew to experience this on several occasions, and we always enjoy this thoroughly.

Vendors in the Renaissance Fair woods Heather Raulerson

Each weekend has a separate theme. Check out the Michigan Renaissance Festival website for details. I have been there for pirates and the Highlanders-themed weekend. There is something for everybody, whichever weekend you choose to go.

Queen on her horse Heather Raulerson

If you time it right, you might see the queen and her court walking through the village. Don’t forget to toast to her Majesty’s health as you quaff an ale as she passes.

Jousting at the Renaissance Festival Heather Raulerson

After you have cheered loudly for your knight (hopefully he won!), there are many other sights to see within Hollygrove. Some are returning acts year after year, and others are people just like you that came dressed up in full costume (elegant courtier, rebellious outlaw, or lusty wench). This is the one time a year that it is perfectly okay to wear your Halloween costume out in public!

Queen's Court at Renaissance Festival Heather Raulerson

Plus, there are 17 stages filled with comedy acts, music, jugglers, and just plain crazy shows that you have to see to believe. From flame throwers to complete jokesters, you will have tons of fun all weekend long!

Flame Throwers at the Renaissance Festival Heather Raulerson

With a kid’s realm and people-driven rides, there is so much to do that you will have to come back again and again unless your most favorite aunt gets you detained for being a teenager!

My niece in the Renaissance Jail Heather Raulerson

Make the most out of the Renaissance Faire experience by dressing the part, eating foods with your fingers, and immersing yourself in the 16th-century lifestyle. The more you participate, the more fun you will have.

Having Fun at the Renaissance Festival Heather Raulerson

Go ahead, and you will be coming back year after year saying Hail and well met! To all your new friends! I shall see you anon!

