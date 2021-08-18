Pontiac, MI

Upcoming Festivals and Fairs in Michigan during August 18-25

Heather Raulerson

Southeast Michigan is rockin with some large festivals this weekend. Enjoy all the 4-H activities at the Armada Fair, eat your full of Cheeseburgers in Caseville, drive your classic car, or admire those who have them at the Woodward Dream Cruise. Whichever festival you choose to explore, whether it is in Detroit or on the west side of Michigan, each one is going to provide a ton of fun for you and your family this weekend. Here are the latest upcoming festivals and fairs in Michigan during August 18-25.

Armada Fair 8/18-8/22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07tFZD_0bVgDNaD00
Baby goats at the Armada FairHeather Raulerson

One of my favorite large festivals is happening this week in Armada. The Armada Fair has carnival rides, animal exhibits, free kid's activities, contests, prizes, and so much more. Come and watch a rodeo, bump and run races, demolition derby, monster trucks, tractor, and truck pulls. Come check out the most anticipated fair in all Southeast Michigan within the Armada Fairgrounds at 74280 Fair Street.

Cheeseburger in Caseville 8/18-8/22

Cheeseburger in Caseville, Michigan, pays tribute to Jimmy Buffet and the various types of cheeseburgers. The festival celebrates the final weeks of summer vacation. Activities at the festival this week include pony rides, petting zoo, Aerobics on the Beach, Golf Scramble, Water Balloon Battle Contest, Foam Party, and sandcastle building contest, among so many more activities. Enjoy the festivities in Downtown Caseville at 6632 Main Street.

African World Festival 8/20 - Detroit

This year marks the 38th annual African World Festival! Each year, over 100,000 visitors journey to the grounds of The Charles H. Wright Museum for food, fashion, music and dance performances, workshops, and so much more. There will also be over 125 vendors of authentic African and Caribbean foods, clothes, accessories, health products, and other goods for you to purchase at the festival. The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is at 315 E. Warren Avenue in Detroit.

Woodward Dream Show 8/20-8/21 - Pontiac

The all-new Woodward Dream Show at M1 Concourse is the perfect complement to the Woodward Dream Cruise. You will be able to experience all the best hot rods, muscle cars, customs, and cruisers in Southeast Detroit. At the Dream Show, your pass is all-inclusive, where you will be treated to elevated food, beverage, wine, and spirits while viewing some of the most iconic cars built. The M1 Concourse is at 1 Concourse Drive in Pontiac.

75th Annual DeWitt Ox Roast 8/20-8/22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11O28X_0bVgDNaD00
Fireworks DisplayHeather Raulerson

Take a road trip to DeWitt to experience the 75th Annual Ox Roast in Downtown DeWitt this weekend. You and your family will be able to enjoy a Grand Midway filled with state-of-the-art rides, Arts & Crafts Bazaar, Food & Beverage Court, Video Game Truck, and StarFarm on the Main Stage. This Saturday is a full day of fun, beginning with the Parade and will continue with a Car Show, Arts & Crafts Bazaar, Midway filled with rides, Food & Beverage Court, Video Game Truck, Frog Jumping Contest, Cornhole Tournament, Ice Cream, and Water Eating Contests, Caricature Artist for personalized portraits, 50/50 raffle, fireworks, and two bands on the main stage: Lookin’ Back (Tribute to Bob Seger) and Infinity & Beyond (Tribute to Journey). The festival’s final day will offer a Pancake Breakfast, Midway Rides, Duck Race, Food & Beverage Court, Arts & Crafts Bazaar, Tractor Pedal Pull, Video Game Trailer, Pet Parade and Beauty Contest, and the Brenda Loomis Band on the Main Stage. All of these activities can be found in downtown DeWitt on Main Street.

Magic City Egg Fest 8/21 - Colon

Egg Fest isn’t what you think it is! The Magic City Egg Fest is a culinary festival and competition for enthusiasts of the Big Green Egg, the world’s best-selling kamado-style grill, smoker, and outdoor oven. The $100.00 team fees include ribs, chicken, and proofed pizza dough for each of the three rounds of cooking, and each team will be provided with a large Big Green Egg, charcoal, fire starters, 10’ x 10’ canopy, and a prep table. Teams will provide their own

secret spices and marinades, pizza toppings, family recipes, and grilling attitude. If you prefer eating barbecue over preparing it, tasting tickets are available for $10.00 in advance and $15.00 at the door. Do you have what it takes to make the best meal in the Big Green Egg?

Suds on the Shore 8/21 - Ludington

For those looking for adult beverages this weekend, head on over to Ludington for Suds on the Shore. This event features over 60 breweries showcasing their signature craft beer, wine, mead, and cider. The festival will include an afternoon of live entertainment, food, and tasting great food. Suds on the Shore is in Rotary Park at 106 N. Lewis Street.

Mermaid MegaFest 2021 8/20-8/22 - Grand Rapids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nn8qF_0bVgDNaD00
Mermaid in a tankHeather Raulerson

MerFest International is the new Mermaid MegaFest located at Lake Arvesta Resort in South Haven, MI. This event will encompass all the principles of MegaFest but expand with even more entertainment from Live Bands, two Mermaid Tanks, waterpark fun, and exciting nighttime aerial and water performances. The Mermaid MegaFest is at the Lake Arvesta Sports Complex at 06464 Arvesta Drive in Grand Rapids.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_63d16bb54c63ad47a634bd444359934a.blob

Heather is a freelance writer and photographer who loves slow travel where she can stay in one place to get to know the local scenery and culture. She is the owner of Raulersongirlstravel, a travel website sharing her solo adventures and photographs around the world.

Rochester Hills, MI
1852 followers
Loading

More from Heather Raulerson

Manistique, MI

Kitch-iti-kipi : Road Trip to the Big Spring in a Little Town Up North

One of the best tourist attractions in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is one of the least known. Kitch-iti-kipi is the largest freshwater spring located in Manistique and one of the most challenging destinations to pronounce. Situated in Palms Book State Park, you can ride a raft that takes you slowly across the spring where you can see in the water to watch over 10,000 gallons of 45 degrees Fahrenheit water gushing up through the cracks in the rock.Read full story
1 comments
Holly, MI

Good Morrow! Come ye to the Faire! It’s Renaissance Time!

Every fall, there is a unique event that happens in Holly on the weekends. There are queens, courtiers, knights, and villagers meandering through the Hollygrove, enjoying mead, trenchers, giant turkey legs, and people watching all the other merry-making revelers. Each weekend is a particular theme starting with the Pirates and Pups theme for the first weekend.Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Are you ready for an Outdoor Adventure Indoors in Detroit?

Michigan's Outdoor Adventure CenterHeather Raulerson. If you are looking for a unique family adventure for the weekend, you must explore the Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit. This giant warehouse has been transformed into a place where you and your family can enjoy all Michigan has to offer in nature while still being indoors. This newly opened family-fun adventure center run is waiting for you to explore the forests, pictured rocks, sand dunes, animals, and waterfalls of Michigan, all with an interactive flair. And you will be able to learn how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources manages state parks, forests, wildlife, and fish.Read full story
3 comments
Commerce Charter Township, MI

Hike through the Glenlore Trails Expedition under the Stars

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family or a unique date night on the weekend, you have to check out Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township. Glenlore Trails is an interactive, family-friendly 1-mile hiking trail in Commerce Township outfitted with trippy lights, projections, and magical creatures.Read full story
4 comments
Detroit, MI

Fun Night Out: Listening to Great Music at the Masonic Temple by Candlelight

Kalkaska String Quartet performing at the Masonic TempleHeather Raulerson. If you are looking for a unique date night idea, consider taking your special someone to the Masonic Temple to listen to wonderful music. Get dressed up and take your sweetie for a night on the town in Detroit and enjoy an intimate ambiance in a beautiful venue bathed in candlelight. By candlelight, listening to classical or jazz music is very romantic, especially in the beautiful Masonic Temple Crystal Ballroom setting. Here is what you need to know to set up your evening out at the Masonic Temple.Read full story
Michigan State

Upcoming Fairs and Festivals Around Michigan for the week of Aug 12 to Aug 18

Is this hot, humid weather ever going to end? I certainly hope so, and it turns into the more refreshing fall weather we all love to enjoy in Michigan. In the meantime, this weekend, head out and enjoy lots of food, music, culture, carnival rides, animals, classic cars, and so much more around Michigan. Here are the latest upcoming fairs and festivals around Michigan for the weekend of Aug 12 through next week.Read full story
6 comments
Michigan State

National Book Lovers Day - Where to find Books in Southeast Michigan

Today is National Book Lovers Day! It is a day for all those who love to read; National Book Lovers Day encourages you to find your favorite reading place, a good book (whether it be fiction or non-fiction), and read the day away.Read full story
Michigan State

Where can you find Sunflowers to take Photos in Southeast Michigan?

If you look on Instagram, you can always find people taking selfies in fields of sunflowers. What you don’t see, though, is that most of those are taken in somebody’s yard and not always requested. But, some farms want you to take photos in their fields and make an effort to cater to those people. One such farm is DeBuck’s Farm in Belleville, Michigan, where you can purchase a ticket to come and take all the selfies you want and actually pick the sunflowers to take home with you. Here’s what you need to know to take advantage of the rest of the sunflower season this summer.Read full story
Naubinway, MI

Road Trip: Experience the Wild at Garlyn Zoo Wildlife Park

Ever since the poor showing at the Myrtle Beach roadside zoo, I’ve been hesitant to visit another roadside zoo. However, I’m glad I made an effort to explore the Garlyn Zoo in Naubinway, Michigan. The Garlyn Zoo Wildlife Park has native and exotic animals in a well-cared-for animal-friendly environment over 30-acres that allows you and your family plenty of opportunities to feed most of them. Visiting the zoo is the perfect place to take a rest break as you are road tripping through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Here is everything you need to know when you visit Garlyn Zoo Wildlife Park.Read full story
5 comments
Fraser, MI

Welcome to the Neighborhood! Love Sushi is now open in Fraser

There is a new restaurant in Metro-Detroit that just opened up on Friday, August 6th. Love Sushi is the first sushi restaurant in Fraser, and they are hoping that you will love their unique flavors of sushi and keep coming back. Love Sushi was inspired by sushi chef Francisco Castillo which he comes up with new sushi ideas that haven’t been tried before.Read full story
Michigan State

Upcoming Festivals and Fairs around Michigan this week - Aug 6 - Aug 12

It is the first week of August and Michigan is hopping with things to do for you and your family. There are county fairs, ethnic festivals, and drive-in events to see the USAF Thunderbirds. Tons of events are happening besides the below list, and I hope you enjoy the most out of summer because it is going by fast. Here are the upcoming festivals and fairs around Michigan this first weekend of August.Read full story
Michigan State

Festivals and Fairs around Michigan this coming week - July 30-Aug 5

For the last week of July, I have put together a wonderful selection of art fairs and festivals in Michigan for everyone to enjoy. There are a couple of festivals in the Upper Peninsula, some in Northern Michigan, one on the west side, and of course around Metro-Detroit. Wherever you live or want to road trip to this weekend, there is a festival for you and your family. You can enjoy festivals focused on potatoes, blueberries, and even Harry Potter. Here are some of the festivals and fairs around Michigan this coming week.Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Road Trip to Michigan's Largest Village of Unique Shops - Pride and Country Village

Driving down I-75 from up north, I decided to stop to take a break and check out a new tourist destination for me in Saginaw. A short on/off from the highway will take you to Michigan’s largest village of unique shops, Pride and Country Village. The village has seven different buildings that offer various goods from furniture, clothing, bath and body items, food, ice cream to house decor. There is something for everyone here, especially if you like the country-chic vibe.Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Rollerskating in Detroit at Monroe Street Midway

A new fun family activity opened up in Detroit on Memorial Weekend. The Monroe Street Midway is a roller rink and sports zone filled with street art murals. You can find all sorts of outdoor activities here every day of the week.Read full story
Huntsville, AL

Road Trip: Exploring the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville

If you weren’t crazy about space before, you will be after visiting the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is the Official Visitor Center for the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center. This complex has everything you could possibly want that deals with space, from the first airplane built in Alabama to the Saturn V rocket that put a man on the moon. The largest collection of rockets and space memorabilia anywhere is right here. Plus, there is a detailed history of the space program with amazing exhibits, and don’t forget that this is the home of Space Camp.Read full story
Michigan State

The Annual Highland Games in Michigan

Yep, that is right, in Michigan! The Annual Highland Games run by the St. Andrew’s Society of Detroit are the oldest Highland Games in North America starting in 1849. Held every year on the first weekend of August at Greenmead Historical Park in Livonia. This year the games will be on August 6th and 7th. There are Scottish competitions in Highland Dancing, Tug O’ War, Heavy Athletics, and Piping and Drumming. You can also purchase all you can of Scottish food, Celtic jewelry, Scottish kilts, and many other crafts and festival food. There are also numerous clans represented here if you want to do a little genealogy search. Plus, fantastic Scottish musicians and live entertainment are throughout the park. Here is a quick look at an enjoyable August weekend in Detroit.Read full story
Kentucky State

Weekend Travelers - Things to Do in Louisville, Kentucky

Bluegrass horse farms, large amazingly beautiful hats worn at the Kentucky Derby, legendary baseball bats produced for American’s pastime are just a few things you can find in Louisville, Kentucky. If you are looking for a fun getaway for a weekend with friends or by yourself, consider visiting Louisville. Sitting right on the Ohio River and the border of Indiana, Louisville is Kentucky’s largest city and is filled with so many activities for you to do. Here are some of my favorite things to do on a weekend in Louisville.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Enjoy a Live Performance on Stage at Detroit Music Hall

Watching a live performance on a stage has unfortunately become a dying pastime, even more so within the last two years due to the world's circumstances we have been in. But, times are changing for the better, and venues are opening and welcoming visitors to watch the arts again.Read full story

Road Trip: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park

Turning my head, I see the blue water of Lake Michigan on one side and the other, sand, lots and lots of sand. Freedom is calling me to run as fast as I can up the dune and come right back down. The kid in all of us is ready to burst out of you, and do you let it? Of course! You are on vacation at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, and it is prime family fun time! Here are the top 7 Family Fun Things to do at Sleeping Bear Dunes.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy