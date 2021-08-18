Southeast Michigan is rockin with some large festivals this weekend. Enjoy all the 4-H activities at the Armada Fair, eat your full of Cheeseburgers in Caseville, drive your classic car, or admire those who have them at the Woodward Dream Cruise. Whichever festival you choose to explore, whether it is in Detroit or on the west side of Michigan, each one is going to provide a ton of fun for you and your family this weekend. Here are the latest upcoming festivals and fairs in Michigan during August 18-25.

Armada Fair 8/18-8/22

Baby goats at the Armada Fair Heather Raulerson

One of my favorite large festivals is happening this week in Armada. The Armada Fair has carnival rides, animal exhibits, free kid's activities, contests, prizes, and so much more. Come and watch a rodeo, bump and run races, demolition derby, monster trucks, tractor, and truck pulls. Come check out the most anticipated fair in all Southeast Michigan within the Armada Fairgrounds at 74280 Fair Street.

Cheeseburger in Caseville 8/18-8/22

Cheeseburger in Caseville, Michigan, pays tribute to Jimmy Buffet and the various types of cheeseburgers. The festival celebrates the final weeks of summer vacation. Activities at the festival this week include pony rides, petting zoo, Aerobics on the Beach, Golf Scramble, Water Balloon Battle Contest, Foam Party, and sandcastle building contest, among so many more activities. Enjoy the festivities in Downtown Caseville at 6632 Main Street.

African World Festival 8/20 - Detroit

This year marks the 38th annual African World Festival! Each year, over 100,000 visitors journey to the grounds of The Charles H. Wright Museum for food, fashion, music and dance performances, workshops, and so much more. There will also be over 125 vendors of authentic African and Caribbean foods, clothes, accessories, health products, and other goods for you to purchase at the festival. The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is at 315 E. Warren Avenue in Detroit.

Woodward Dream Show 8/20-8/21 - Pontiac

The all-new Woodward Dream Show at M1 Concourse is the perfect complement to the Woodward Dream Cruise. You will be able to experience all the best hot rods, muscle cars, customs, and cruisers in Southeast Detroit. At the Dream Show, your pass is all-inclusive, where you will be treated to elevated food, beverage, wine, and spirits while viewing some of the most iconic cars built. The M1 Concourse is at 1 Concourse Drive in Pontiac.

75th Annual DeWitt Ox Roast 8/20-8/22

Fireworks Display Heather Raulerson

Take a road trip to DeWitt to experience the 75th Annual Ox Roast in Downtown DeWitt this weekend. You and your family will be able to enjoy a Grand Midway filled with state-of-the-art rides, Arts & Crafts Bazaar, Food & Beverage Court, Video Game Truck, and StarFarm on the Main Stage. This Saturday is a full day of fun, beginning with the Parade and will continue with a Car Show, Arts & Crafts Bazaar, Midway filled with rides, Food & Beverage Court, Video Game Truck, Frog Jumping Contest, Cornhole Tournament, Ice Cream, and Water Eating Contests, Caricature Artist for personalized portraits, 50/50 raffle, fireworks, and two bands on the main stage: Lookin’ Back (Tribute to Bob Seger) and Infinity & Beyond (Tribute to Journey). The festival’s final day will offer a Pancake Breakfast, Midway Rides, Duck Race, Food & Beverage Court, Arts & Crafts Bazaar, Tractor Pedal Pull, Video Game Trailer, Pet Parade and Beauty Contest, and the Brenda Loomis Band on the Main Stage. All of these activities can be found in downtown DeWitt on Main Street.

Magic City Egg Fest 8/21 - Colon

Egg Fest isn’t what you think it is! The Magic City Egg Fest is a culinary festival and competition for enthusiasts of the Big Green Egg, the world’s best-selling kamado-style grill, smoker, and outdoor oven. The $100.00 team fees include ribs, chicken, and proofed pizza dough for each of the three rounds of cooking, and each team will be provided with a large Big Green Egg, charcoal, fire starters, 10’ x 10’ canopy, and a prep table. Teams will provide their own

secret spices and marinades, pizza toppings, family recipes, and grilling attitude. If you prefer eating barbecue over preparing it, tasting tickets are available for $10.00 in advance and $15.00 at the door. Do you have what it takes to make the best meal in the Big Green Egg?

Suds on the Shore 8/21 - Ludington

For those looking for adult beverages this weekend, head on over to Ludington for Suds on the Shore. This event features over 60 breweries showcasing their signature craft beer, wine, mead, and cider. The festival will include an afternoon of live entertainment, food, and tasting great food. Suds on the Shore is in Rotary Park at 106 N. Lewis Street.

Mermaid MegaFest 2021 8/20-8/22 - Grand Rapids

Mermaid in a tank Heather Raulerson

MerFest International is the new Mermaid MegaFest located at Lake Arvesta Resort in South Haven, MI. This event will encompass all the principles of MegaFest but expand with even more entertainment from Live Bands, two Mermaid Tanks, waterpark fun, and exciting nighttime aerial and water performances. The Mermaid MegaFest is at the Lake Arvesta Sports Complex at 06464 Arvesta Drive in Grand Rapids.

