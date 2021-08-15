Upcoming Fairs and Festivals Around Michigan for the week of Aug 12 to Aug 18

Is this hot, humid weather ever going to end? I certainly hope so, and it turns into the more refreshing fall weather we all love to enjoy in Michigan. In the meantime, this weekend, head out and enjoy lots of food, music, culture, carnival rides, animals, classic cars, and so much more around Michigan. Here are the latest upcoming fairs and festivals around Michigan for the weekend of Aug 12 through next week.

National Blueberry Festival 8/12-8/15 - South Haven

Another Blueberry festival for those blueberry diehards, this one is in South Haven this weekend. Since 1963, the National Blueberry Festival has been held in South Haven on the second weekend in August. When you show up, you will be able to enjoy free concerts, a parade, kid’s activities, blueberry pancake breakfasts, pie-eating contests, and more blueberry fun than you can imagine. The National Blueberry Festival will be at 546 Phoenix Street in South Haven.

Michigan Taco Fest 8/12-8/15 - Davidsburg

It isn’t even Taco Tuesday, and you can eat all the tacos you want at the 2nd Annual Taco Fest at Springfield Oaks County Park. Come out and enjoy a weekend of tacos, great bands to listen to all day long, and lots of family fun, including a Kids Zone with bounce houses, face painting, and more. Taco Fest will showcase an unparalleled selection of unique cuisine, food trucks, and Taco’s – along with a selection of adult beverages. More than a dozen food vendors will be offering up mouthwatering fare that’s sure to please even the most discerning palate. Make sure to bring lots of cash!

Keweenaw Week 2021 8/11-8/15 - Houghton

I wish I knew about Keweenaw Week when I was going to college at Michigan Tech. I would have gone up to Houghton earlier to partake in the festivities. The Copper Country Rock and Mineral Club host Keweenaw Week 2021, including a Social Greeting, Lecture, Banquet and Live Auction, Four Excavated Field trips (Baltic Mine, Cliff Mine, Seneca), and the annual Gem and Mineral Show on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Come and check out why Copper Country is so special.

PirateFest 8/11-8/15 - Boyne City

Arrrrrggghhh, the pirates have invaded with their tall ships, street performers, costumes, parades, treasure hunt, and live shows in Boyne City this weekend. Come dressed up as your favorite pirate character for even more fun. No walking the plank is necessary, but a boatload of excitement is on board. The Pirate parade is at 10 am on Saturday! Pirates can be found in downtown Boyne City at Front Street.

Coopersville Car Show 8/13-8/14

Do you love classic cars? Then you have to show up at the Coopersville Car Cruise and Car Show. The Car Cruise on Friday night is free to participate in or be a spectator. You can expect over 400 cars to participate. After the cruise park, join us at our entertainment tent to catch some live music and local brews host available, along with different types of food vendors. There will be a pancake breakfast that kicks off the morning and a craft show right next door. The car show is at 17808 56th Avenue.

A Glimpse of Africa Cultural Festival 8/14 - Grand Rapids

A Glimpse of Africa Festival is the largest, one-of-a-kind African cultural event in West Michigan. This family-friendly event displays the rich, diverse, and beautiful African cultures through Fashion, Art, Food, Dance, Music, and a variety of interactive activities. Come and learn more about this diverse culture, people, and their talents. The festival includes various African food from different countries, designers & models showcasing African clothes and fashion trends, authentic African merchandise, and a variety of entertainment by local African DJs, singers, and dancers. There will also be interactive activities such as hair braiding, henna tattoos, headwrap tutorials, and fun quizzes for you to enjoy within Calder Plaza at 300 Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

Armada Fair 8/16-8/20

One of my favorite county fairs that I love going to, especially as a child, is the annual Armada Fair. The fair has many carnival rides, animal exhibits, free kid's activities, contests, prizes, and so much more. Come and watch a rodeo, bump and run races, demolition derby, monster trucks, tractor, and truck pulls, plus performing live Monday evening is an award-winning country music sensation, Dylan Scott. Come check out the most anticipated fair in all Southeast Michigan within the Armada Fairgrounds at 74280 Fair Street.

34th Annual Rubber Ducky Festival 8/16-8/20 - Bellaire

One of the more unusual festivals this week is the 34th Annual Rubber Ducky Festival in downtown Bellaire. This will be a week-long event including the Bay Area Big Band, Community Paddle Event, Commission on Aging Picnic and Car Show, Duck and Glow 5k Run/Walk, and 1 Mile Kiddie Dash “Duckling Park” Kids Activities, and Rubber Ducky Parade and Race. On Saturday, make sure to show up to participate in the quarter-mile race when 2500 yellow ducks are dumped into the Intermediate River. Visitors can buy a race ticket that corresponds to the number on a Rubber Ducky. There is also a Fine Arts & Craft Show at the Antrim County Courthouse, Kid’s “Ducking Park,” including games for all ages, and much more. The Rubber Ducky Festival is in downtown Bellaire at Bridge Street.

