Where can you find Sunflowers to take Photos in Southeast Michigan?

DeBuck's Sunflower Farm Heather Raulerson

If you look on Instagram, you can always find people taking selfies in fields of sunflowers. What you don’t see, though, is that most of those are taken in somebody’s yard and not always requested. But, some farms want you to take photos in their fields and make an effort to cater to those people. One such farm is DeBuck’s Farm in Belleville, Michigan, where you can purchase a ticket to come and take all the selfies you want and actually pick the sunflowers to take home with you. Here’s what you need to know to take advantage of the rest of the sunflower season this summer.

Sunflower Heather Raulerson

DuBuck’s Sunflower Farm lets you pick sunflowers and lavender on their 14 acres. You will need to pick a day and a time for admission to the farm. You must purchase tickets online . The tickets are timed for two hours so, make sure to pick the time you think you will get there. The farm is at 50240 Martz Rd Suite 1 in Belleville.

Sunflower field at DeBuck's Farm Heather Raulerson

When you turn into the farm, you will snake through the gates to where workers will scan your tickets. You will also have to turn in your waiver that everyone has to sign before entering the farm. I wasn’t sure why you needed it, but once on the farm, I could see where there could be possibilities for you to get injured as you are pruning your own sunflowers while walking through the fields.

Fluffy Yellow Sunflower Heather Raulerson

Once you park your car, head to the stand where you can purchase sunflower or lavender bundles. Prices are reasonable as you can fit as many sunflowers into the small bag or bucket or the little PVC tube for the lavender bundle.

Lavender Bundle in PVC Tube Heather Raulerson

Head further back into the farm to see taller sunflowers. There will be bunches where you can get your selfies with your family. I saw whole families dressed up for family portraits and even a lady taking pregnancy photos among the sunflowers when I was there. DeBuck’s has props scattered around the sunflower fields for your photo ops. What I didn’t know before I got there were all the different types of sunflowers there were. My favorites were the dark red ones, but they were harder to find. However, I was determined to find them, and I did toward the back of the fields.

Red Sunflower Heather Raulerson

After gathering all the sunflowers you want, head back toward the front to add extra colorful flowers to your bundle. Make sure to dress accordingly as it could be hot and sweaty, and you are walking in the dirt, moving through the field, flowers, and yes, bees.

Dark Red Sunflower Heather Raulerson

We picked sunflowers first before heading to the lavender field. They have multiple rows of different kinds of lavender, some dark blue, and a few plants where you could find the elusive white ones. They even have an empty white bathtub sitting among the rows of lavender for you to get photos in.

Lavender Fields at DeBuck's Farm Heather Raulerson

DeBuck’s is a great family place for you to enjoy the waning days of summer and go home with some fragrant bundles to decorate your home. I hope you can make it out to DeBuck’s to get your photos in the sunflower fields.

Photo op with a tractor at DeBuck's Farm Heather Raulerson

