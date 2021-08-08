Naubinway, MI

Road Trip: Experience the Wild at Garlyn Zoo Wildlife Park

Heather Raulerson

Ever since the poor showing at the Myrtle Beach roadside zoo, I’ve been hesitant to visit another roadside zoo. However, I’m glad I made an effort to explore the Garlyn Zoo in Naubinway, Michigan. The Garlyn Zoo Wildlife Park has native and exotic animals in a well-cared-for animal-friendly environment over 30-acres that allows you and your family plenty of opportunities to feed most of them. Visiting the zoo is the perfect place to take a rest break as you are road tripping through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Here is everything you need to know when you visit Garlyn Zoo Wildlife Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LxFO_0bLBFjj600
Garlyn Zoo Wildlife ZooHeather Raulerson

Garlyn Zoo is a small family-owned business where many of the animals have been rescued or donated. The animals in the zoo are hand-raised, friendly, and enjoy seeing people as much as people enjoy seeing them. The owners and workers at Garlyn Zoo Wildlife Park hope that you will come away with a more incredible feeling for the need to protect and preserve our wild places and the animals within them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMAdv_0bLBFjj600
Peacocks roaming freely within the Garlyn ZooHeather Raulerson

As you are driving along US-2, you need to know that the zoo’s entrance is a little hard to find. The sign for the zoo is set back off the highway, and most drivers are speeding down the road, which makes it easy to drive past it. I would recommend putting the Garlyn Zoo, six miles east of Naubinway and 40 minutes west of the Mackinac Bridge, in your GPS to know exactly when to turn. When you turn into the entrance, you’ll have to drive on a dirt road through the trees to the parking lot. There is plenty of parking space, even a lot for RVs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z75kD_0bLBFjj600
Garlyn Zoo EntranceHeather Raulerson

The entrance is a short walk from the parking lot, which also has an area for food if you are hungry. Ticket prices are $15/adult; Children 3-13 are $10, and kids under 2 are free. Until August 31st, the zoo’s open hours are 10 am until 6 pm, with the last admission at 5 pm daily. The fall open hours are from 10 am until 5 pm, with the last admission at 4 pm. While you are purchasing your tickets, you can also buy food for the animals. This zoo separates what food can go to which animal with the deer, goats, and alpacas getting grain, apples for the bear, and feed sticks for the parakeets. Plus, there is a bunny farm where kids can feed the tiniest little bunnies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXPju_0bLBFjj600
Cedar Mulched pathways within Garlyn ZooHeather Raulerson

Once you enter the wildlife park, you have many choices on which direction to start walking on the cedar mulched trails, through the mature pine and birch forests on the zoo’s property. The buildings and enclosures are numbered on a map so that you can see all the animals, including those freely walking around the zoo. The animal enclosures are well-built, and you can see that with some getting double fences and even enclosures toward the top of the fence. During the day, you can see several volunteers walking around, making sure the zoo is clean and taking care of the animals; you can tell that this is a well-run zoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CkiBn_0bLBFjj600
Animal enclosure at Garlyn ZooHeather Raulerson

The animal enclosures within the zoo blend well with the natural surroundings of towering red and white pine, birch, and maple forests of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The owners have kept the natural look and feel of the north woods as much as possible, doing most of the work on the zoo by hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLInE_0bLBFjj600
Feeding the deer at Garlyn ZooHeather Raulerson

I love feeding the deer and especially the tiny baby goats. They are so cute as they run-up to the fence to get your ice cream cone filled with feed. Their little mouths are nibbling for the food and tickle your hand as you reach out to feed your favorites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqPqn_0bLBFjj600
Feeding baby goats at Garlyn ZooHeather Raulerson

Make sure to space out the food as you might run out before you get to the alpacas on the other side of the zoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNwfC_0bLBFjj600
Timber Wolf at Garlyn ZooHeather Raulerson

As you walk past the domestic animals, you head toward the exotic animal area of the zoo. I was surprised to see African Lions, Timber Wolves, Siberian Tigers, and a Grizzly Bear. The animals look so healthy and comfortable in their large enclosures. It is wonderful to be able to see these unique animals so close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pS01L_0bLBFjj600
African Lion at the Garlyn ZooHeather Raulerson

Expect to spend at least an hour and a half exploring all the animals within the zoo. Breaking up the long drive from downstate to up north with a walk around a lovely zoo while feeding and seeing all kinds of animals is an excellent way to stretch out your legs before you get back in the car with the family to continue your drive. On your next road trip to the Upper Peninsula, I hope you can take some time to see a wonderful roadside zoo that genuinely cares for the animals and the visitors that stop by. Garlyn Zoo Wildlife Park is waiting for your visit.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 4

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_63d16bb54c63ad47a634bd444359934a.blob

Heather is a freelance writer and photographer who loves slow travel where she can stay in one place to get to know the local scenery and culture. She is the owner of Raulersongirlstravel, a travel website sharing her solo adventures and photographs around the world.

Rochester Hills, MI
1781 followers
Loading

More from Heather Raulerson

Michigan State

Upcoming Fairs and Festivals Around Michigan for the week of Aug 12 to Aug 18

Is this hot, humid weather ever going to end? I certainly hope so, and it turns into the more refreshing fall weather we all love to enjoy in Michigan. In the meantime, this weekend, head out and enjoy lots of food, music, culture, carnival rides, animals, classic cars, and so much more around Michigan. Here are the latest upcoming fairs and festivals around Michigan for the weekend of Aug 12 through next week.Read full story
Michigan State

National Book Lovers Day - Where to find Books in Southeast Michigan

Today is National Book Lovers Day! It is a day for all those who love to read; National Book Lovers Day encourages you to find your favorite reading place, a good book (whether it be fiction or non-fiction), and read the day away.Read full story
Michigan State

Where can you find Sunflowers to take Photos in Southeast Michigan?

If you look on Instagram, you can always find people taking selfies in fields of sunflowers. What you don’t see, though, is that most of those are taken in somebody’s yard and not always requested. But, some farms want you to take photos in their fields and make an effort to cater to those people. One such farm is DeBuck’s Farm in Belleville, Michigan, where you can purchase a ticket to come and take all the selfies you want and actually pick the sunflowers to take home with you. Here’s what you need to know to take advantage of the rest of the sunflower season this summer.Read full story
Fraser, MI

Welcome to the Neighborhood! Love Sushi is now open in Fraser

There is a new restaurant in Metro-Detroit that just opened up on Friday, August 6th. Love Sushi is the first sushi restaurant in Fraser, and they are hoping that you will love their unique flavors of sushi and keep coming back. Love Sushi was inspired by sushi chef Francisco Castillo which he comes up with new sushi ideas that haven’t been tried before.Read full story
Michigan State

Upcoming Festivals and Fairs around Michigan this week - Aug 6 - Aug 12

It is the first week of August and Michigan is hopping with things to do for you and your family. There are county fairs, ethnic festivals, and drive-in events to see the USAF Thunderbirds. Tons of events are happening besides the below list, and I hope you enjoy the most out of summer because it is going by fast. Here are the upcoming festivals and fairs around Michigan this first weekend of August.Read full story
Michigan State

Festivals and Fairs around Michigan this coming week - July 30-Aug 5

For the last week of July, I have put together a wonderful selection of art fairs and festivals in Michigan for everyone to enjoy. There are a couple of festivals in the Upper Peninsula, some in Northern Michigan, one on the west side, and of course around Metro-Detroit. Wherever you live or want to road trip to this weekend, there is a festival for you and your family. You can enjoy festivals focused on potatoes, blueberries, and even Harry Potter. Here are some of the festivals and fairs around Michigan this coming week.Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Road Trip to Michigan's Largest Village of Unique Shops - Pride and Country Village

Driving down I-75 from up north, I decided to stop to take a break and check out a new tourist destination for me in Saginaw. A short on/off from the highway will take you to Michigan’s largest village of unique shops, Pride and Country Village. The village has seven different buildings that offer various goods from furniture, clothing, bath and body items, food, ice cream to house decor. There is something for everyone here, especially if you like the country-chic vibe.Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Rollerskating in Detroit at Monroe Street Midway

A new fun family activity opened up in Detroit on Memorial Weekend. The Monroe Street Midway is a roller rink and sports zone filled with street art murals. You can find all sorts of outdoor activities here every day of the week.Read full story
Huntsville, AL

Road Trip: Exploring the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville

If you weren’t crazy about space before, you will be after visiting the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is the Official Visitor Center for the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center. This complex has everything you could possibly want that deals with space, from the first airplane built in Alabama to the Saturn V rocket that put a man on the moon. The largest collection of rockets and space memorabilia anywhere is right here. Plus, there is a detailed history of the space program with amazing exhibits, and don’t forget that this is the home of Space Camp.Read full story
Michigan State

The Annual Highland Games in Michigan

Yep, that is right, in Michigan! The Annual Highland Games run by the St. Andrew’s Society of Detroit are the oldest Highland Games in North America starting in 1849. Held every year on the first weekend of August at Greenmead Historical Park in Livonia. This year the games will be on August 6th and 7th. There are Scottish competitions in Highland Dancing, Tug O’ War, Heavy Athletics, and Piping and Drumming. You can also purchase all you can of Scottish food, Celtic jewelry, Scottish kilts, and many other crafts and festival food. There are also numerous clans represented here if you want to do a little genealogy search. Plus, fantastic Scottish musicians and live entertainment are throughout the park. Here is a quick look at an enjoyable August weekend in Detroit.Read full story
Kentucky State

Weekend Travelers - Things to Do in Louisville, Kentucky

Bluegrass horse farms, large amazingly beautiful hats worn at the Kentucky Derby, legendary baseball bats produced for American’s pastime are just a few things you can find in Louisville, Kentucky. If you are looking for a fun getaway for a weekend with friends or by yourself, consider visiting Louisville. Sitting right on the Ohio River and the border of Indiana, Louisville is Kentucky’s largest city and is filled with so many activities for you to do. Here are some of my favorite things to do on a weekend in Louisville.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Enjoy a Live Performance on Stage at Detroit Music Hall

Watching a live performance on a stage has unfortunately become a dying pastime, even more so within the last two years due to the world's circumstances we have been in. But, times are changing for the better, and venues are opening and welcoming visitors to watch the arts again.Read full story

Road Trip: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park

Turning my head, I see the blue water of Lake Michigan on one side and the other, sand, lots and lots of sand. Freedom is calling me to run as fast as I can up the dune and come right back down. The kid in all of us is ready to burst out of you, and do you let it? Of course! You are on vacation at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, and it is prime family fun time! Here are the top 7 Family Fun Things to do at Sleeping Bear Dunes.Read full story
1 comments

Weird Roadside Attraction - Giant Field of Corn

Let’s stop here and check out the Field of Corn! What? We’re in Ohio. There is corn everywhere you look. Oh, but not like this!…. Every year after going to visit my friend who lives in Columbus and partake in past Rock on the Range concerts there, my niece and I pick a place to visit along our way home. This particular year she chooses to visit the Field of Corn. I had no idea what to expect when we put the address 4995 Rings Rd, Dublin, OH into the GPS. She gave me no details only that this is a place she wants to see.Read full story

Chasing Waterfalls: Hayden Falls is a Hidden Gem in Dublin, Ohio

If you ever thought a waterfall couldn’t hide in the middle of a populated city, well think again. Hayden Falls does just that by being in the midst of the town of Dublin, Ohio. Hayden Falls is located within the Griggs Nature Preserve, on the West side of the Scioto River, just along Hayden Run Road. There is a very small parking lot along with a few picnic tables and there are easy-to-find stairs leading down to Hayden Falls.Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Upcoming Michigan Festivals for July 23-July 30

As we are closing out July fast, there are still tons of fun, family activities for you this weekend and the following week around Michigan. Whether you pack up the kids to take a road trip to visit a new destination, county fair, or hang out in your backyard, make the most out of these warm, hot days in Michigan. Here are some of the fairs and festivals happening around Michigan during the July 23rd weekend and the week of July 26th.Read full story

How to Take Stunning Sunrise Photos at Marginal Way

Settings: ISO 100, shutter speed at 1/40 sec at f/7.1. On a tripod Canon 7D at 60mm. On the last morning I was in Maine that I woke up to take sunrise photos at Marginal Way. When you are in a place that is so beautiful, you have to get up early to capture that magnificence. But, it isn’t as easy as jumping out of bed and grabbing your camera. There are few things that you need to plan out to capture that perfect sunrise photo. You need to be at the right place at the right time! Marginal Way is one of Maine’s scenic coastal walks, and I was able to catch the last of the blue hour before catching the sunrise in one of the rocky coves at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean. Here is everything you would need to know to take stunning sunrise photos by the ocean.Read full story

Exploring Island Books & Crafts - Small Town Bookshop

Wherever I travel, I scope out local bookshops in that town. For me, the excitement of walking into a new and undiscovered bookstore is invigorating. I am always on the lookout for books that I haven’t read before. I love to read, although the numerous books on my bookshelves at home can attest that I tend to buy books faster than I read them. My latest find happens to be up north in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Island Books & Crafts is one of the friendliest, small local bookstores that I have walked in.Read full story
2 comments
Rochester, MI

See Art Masterpieces Outside this Summer around Rochester - DIA's Inside|Out Program

You might be surprised to be walking or biking on the Paint Creek Trail and around Rochester and come across framed art paintings and wonder what is going on. The Detroit Institute of Arts’ Inside|Out Program is back this summer. You can experience these masterpieces from a world-class museum in your own backyard. Look for paintings from the DIA’s collection across outdoor venues in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne Counties. So get out there and start looking!Read full story

Comments / 4

Community Policy