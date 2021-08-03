Saginaw, MI

Road Trip to Michigan's Largest Village of Unique Shops - Pride and Country Village

Heather Raulerson

Pride and Country Village

Driving down I-75 from up north, I decided to stop to take a break and check out a new tourist destination for me in Saginaw. A short on/off from the highway will take you to Michigan’s largest village of unique shops, Pride and Country Village. The village has seven different buildings that offer various goods from furniture, clothing, bath and body items, food, ice cream to house decor. There is something for everyone here, especially if you like the country-chic vibe.

History of Pride and Country Village

The Farmhouse

Part of the German settlers to America, the Heinrich Rank family, came to Frankenmuth and the Saginaw valley in 1845. Henry Rank bought the parcel of land that the village occupies and built the farmhouse in 1904. This particular corner of Saginaw-Vassar Road was a stage stop and a saloon in the early years before turning into a fully functional farm with milking cows, pigs, chickens, and rabbits.

In 1989, Pride & Country opened up in the farmhouse’s basement, where the then owners, Barb and Tom Schian, sold her homemade crafts. The woodshop became extremely popular with its wood furniture and home decor and continues to this day.

Pride and Country Village Buildings

Pride and Country Village Garden

You will find refurbished authentic farm buildings and even rail cars dotting the village grounds. The seven buildings in the village are the Mill, Rec Caboose Ice Cream Parlor, the Barn, Tumbleweed Farms, the Schoolhouse Boutique, the Farmhouse, and the Woodshop. Besides the buildings, there is so many cute photo ops spaced out around the village as well. I started my exploration of the village in the Farmhouse, which is a lot bigger than it looks.

Inside the Farmhouse

Inside the five levels in the Farmhouse, you will find tons of wooden craft home decor items, custom handcrafted wood furniture, and many unique gifts to help decorate your house or gift to a friend. And I’m not ashamed to say that I went home with a few things from the Farmhouse.

The Schoolhouse Boutique

The next building to explore is the Schoolhouse Boutique. You will see lovely colored bicycles in the front to get your picture next to, and in the back is a train loading station with luggage, trunks, benches, and a red phone booth.

P & C Express Rail Car at Pride and Country Village

Walk a little further, and you will enjoy the colorful hydrangeas in the lovely garden. Inside the Schoolhouse Boutique, you will find the latest women’s fashions and accessories artfully placed around the 1899 schoolhouse.

Inside the Schoolhouse Boutique

The Barn has the General Store to explore, Gifts to Go shop, and the Design Center where you can get custom-designed curtains, and so much more. Plus, don’t forget to stop in the Deli, where you can get a snack, ice cream, paninis, soups, and drinks to keep you hydrated on your road trip back home.

Inside the Barn

Next to the Barn is Tumbleweed Farms, which you have to check out. This gorgeous garden is filled with colorful flowers and authentic farm buildings, including outhouses.

Tumbleweed Farms

The Mill has seasonal items like wind flags, bird cages, yard decor, candles, and many more items. Make sure to wander every aisle and look in every nook as you might find the perfect treasure.

Inside the Mill

Don’t forget to check out the Woodshop, where you can find upholstered furniture, dining room furniture, framed prints, and more home decor items for sale. And to top it off, stop at the Red Caboose to pick up an ice cream cone to enjoy on the way home.

Pride and Country Village

Pride and Country is a surprisingly wonderful village right off of I-75, which makes it a convenient break on road trips up north or returning home. The village is off exit 149A and is 3 miles east at the corner of M046 and Portsmouth Road, right outside of Frankenmuth. Pride and Country is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop in on your next road trip, exploring and you might go home with some lovely things. I know I did!

