Festivals and Fairs around Michigan this coming week - July 30-Aug 5

For the last week of July, I have put together a wonderful selection of art fairs and festivals in Michigan for everyone to enjoy. There are a couple of festivals in the Upper Peninsula, some in Northern Michigan, one on the west side, and of course around Metro-Detroit. Wherever you live or want to road trip to this weekend, there is a festival for you and your family. You can enjoy festivals focused on potatoes, blueberries, and even Harry Potter. Here are some of the festivals and fairs around Michigan this coming week.

Munger Potato Festival 7/30-8/1 - Munger

Munger - Where Potatoes Come to Party! If you want to have fun and laugh at all the potato jokes that I’m sure will be flying, come to the Munger Potato Festival. The Munger Volunteer Firemen Corp host the 66th Munger Potato Festival. There is free parking, free admittance to the festival, and you can be one of the ones who win the free potatoes that will be given away daily. Some of the Munder Potato Festival activities are the Potato Queen contest, potato brats along with Bingo, live music, 5k Spud Run, Cornhole Tournament, a hometown parade, demolition derby figure 8 racing derby, and so much more. You can find the potato Festival in downtown Munger at 48 E Munger Road. It will be a SPUDTACULAR time for the whole family!

Brighton Wine Arts Music Festival 7/30-8/1

The Brighton Main Street Wine Art Music Festival is happening this weekend. Come out for beautiful fine art, fine crafts, live acoustic music, and an open-air vintage market. The festival’s hours are Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Wine Arts Music Festival will be in downtown Brighton at 428 West Main Street.

Blueberry Festival 7/30 - Marquette

Do you love Blueberries? If you do, you have to make it to the Blueberry Festival in Marquette. The sidewalk on Washington and Front streets will be bustling with local vendors and sidewalk sales. The downtown restaurants will offer you blueberry fare, from blueberry pizza to blueberry beer, while many downtown shops offer other “blue” specials. The Blueberry Festival will be held in downtown Marquette on West Washington And Front Streets.

Crooked Tree Art Fair 7/31 - Traverse City

If you are in Northern Michigan around Traverse City, stop at the 60th annual Crooked Tree Art Fair. As a photographer, I love crooked trees, which is a perfect name for this art fair. You will be able to see 100 artists and vendors and buy a wide range of arts & crafts items. Some of the fabulous things you will see are sculptures, jewelry, glass, fibers, paintings, pottery, and metalwork, to name a few. The free Crooked Tree Art Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grand Traverse Civic Center at 1213 W. Civic Center Drive in Traverse City. Tip: There are two entrances to the park: a one-way entrance off South Garfield Ave or Titus Avenue between Fair Street and South Garfield Ave.

Detroit Shipping Company 3 Year Anniversary Bash 7/31

Come out and celebrate the Detroit Shipping Company’s 3-Year Anniversary with the 80s/90s style bash in their food hall and beer garden. You will enjoy a full day of great food and drink, live music, art, cornhole games, and so much more. As irreverent as they can be, Acid-washed jeans and handlebar mustaches are totally recommended. The anniversary bash will be run from noon to 11 p.m. at the Detroit Shipping Company on 474 Peterboro Street.

Village Square Arts & Crafts Fair 7/31 - Saugatuck

Visiting the West side of Michigan is a favorite pastime for many families during the summer. And one of the picturesque West side towns filled with art and tourists is Saugatuck. This Saturday from 10 to 5 p.m. in downtown Saugatuck you can explore the free Village Square Arts & Crafts Fair. There will be lots of shopping and restaurants for you to explore in this resort town along with some photo-worthy landscapes. Don’t forget to check out the Venetian Festival activities ending in fireworks after dark on Saturday.

Harry Potter's Birthday Celebration 7/31-8/1 - Lake Orion

One of my favorite books and movie characters is having a birthday celebration right here in Lake Orion this weekend. Come and celebrate Harry Potter's birthday at the beautiful Canterbury Village, where you can enjoy costume contests, crafts, scavenger hunts, Harry Potter characters, and so much more. For $5/person, you will be able to participate in all of these activities like the Horcrux Hunt, Fantastic Beasts scavenger hunt, Wand practice, enjoy birthday cake, make a quill pen, and troll snot. Costume contests (adults on Saturday, children on Sunday are free to enter and free to watch. Plus, anyone who visits Canterbury Village will have the chance to interact with characters from the wizarding world who will be strolling the grounds.

There will also be mining for crystals and minerals, an essential oil make-and-take potion, a Harry Potter-inspired make-and-take necklace, butterbeer, and favorite treats from the books/movies such as chocolate frogs for purchase, a professional photo in front of a Harry Potter backdrop, and so much more. No matter what Hogwarts House you belong to, all are welcome to this birthday celebration.

Sault Summer Arts Festival 2021 8/3 - Sault Ste. Marie

Come and check out the annual Sault Summer Arts Festival in Sault Ste. Marie. This festival exhibits and sells fine arts and crafts that include original works like oil/watercolor paintings, photographs, and jewelry. The festival will be held on West Portage Avenue at 329 W. Portage Avenue. And while you are there enjoying the festival, why not take a tour of the Soo Locks and enjoy Sault Ste. Marie is on the water as well.

