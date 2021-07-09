Upcoming Michigan Festivals for July 9 - July 15

Heather Raulerson

Get ready for another fun, summer weekend in Michigan! And to help you plan the most out of your weekend, I have put together some of the upcoming festivals all around Michigan for you to enjoy with your family. Whether you are hanging around Southeast Michigan or road tripping up north, there is something for everyone here to enjoy. Have fun this weekend!

Blake's Lavender Festival 7/9-7/11 - Armada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9vYO_0arfWbJA00
Blake's Lavender FestivalHeather Raulerson

If you missed the Michigan Lavender Festival, Blake's LavenderFest will help you get your Lavender fix! I'm so excited about one of my favorite summer festivals. Come and immerse yourself in the tranquil orchards where you can pick your own bouquet of lavender and stroll the open-air marketplace featuring over 100 Michigan artisans! Enjoy a glass of refreshing lavender lemonade or munch on some lavender-infused food and ice cream. Or try the returning, Blake’s Hard Cider Co. and Blake’s Brewing Co. limited seasonal lavender-infused hard cider and beer. Your admission to the festival includes free classes, speakers, and demonstrations on natural wellness, aromatherapy, farming and gardening, benefits of local honey. There will be DIY make and take workshops with natural lavender. Also, for the kids, there will be a children’s activity tent with FREE crafts and entertainment. You can find Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill at 17985 Armada Center Road.

2021 National Cherry Festival 7/8 - 7/10 - Traverse City

The National Cherry Festival is still going on this weekend. When you visit the Cherry Festival it will have your family loving everything cherry! There will be a classic car show, carnival rides, a farmer’s market, races, arts & crafts fair, and sand sculpture contests. Don’t forget to check out the Very Cherry Porch Parade. Bring the whole family up north to have some cherry fun, and don’t forget to take some cherries home!

Copper Country Strawberry Festival 7/9-7/10 - Chassell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXyA0_0arfWbJA00
Centennial Park in ChassellHeather Raulerson

The Copper Country Strawberry Festival has been happening in Chassell since 1949. If you are in the Copper Country area, stop in to participate in the children's parade, watch the full parade, listen to live music, watch the Strawberry queen competition, check out the craft/vendor show, and so much more. Oh and don’t forget to eat the famous Strawberry Shortcake. The Strawberry Festival will be at Centennial Park on US-41 in Chassell.

Bear Lake Days 7/9-7/11 - Bear Lake

Are you looking for a fun, family-friendly community event then, come to the Bear Lake Days. You and your family will be able to have some small-town fun with tons of activities all weekend long including Fireworks, a Parade, Vendor booths, food, a silent auction, arts & crafts on the main street. and a Pancake Breakfast by the Lions. So much fun all crammed into one weekend. Hope to see you there!

Harbor Beach Maritime Festival 7/8 - 7/11 - Harbor Beach

The Harbor Beach Maritime Festival has become one of the area's largest and most exciting celebrations for over 10 years. Come and visit us to have some fun, enjoy free music, a free beach, and a free festival. Harbor Beach is at 1 Trescott Street.

Parallel 45 Theatre Festival 7/8 - 7/12 - Traverse City

Experience the joy of going out again--safely! Yay! Come and take in a world-class theatre performance of the Sound of Music from a comfortable outdoor distance, seated in a pod with only your people at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. All you need to do is bring your enthusiasm, and they will give you a wonderful performance that you will be sharing with everyone afterward. The Grand Traverse County Civic Center is at 1213 W. Civic Center Drive in Traverse City.

FrankenFest 7/10 - Lansing

Are you looking for something weird and unique to do this weekend? How about exploring FrankenFest in Lansing! FrankenFest is a new festival showcasing mad, magical, and mystical artwork and exhibits from the area’s most intriguing vendors along with literary guests, haunt aficionados and paranormal experts who come to this unique one-day event. You will be entertained by the abnormal art and monstrous creations brought to life. This is a free event, and all are welcome. FrankenFest is at the Turner-Dodge House at 100 E. North Street in Lansing.

Tawas Bay Summerfest 7/10 - 7/11 - Tawas City

Looking for a fun-filled weekend for the entire family? Take a drive and visit Tawas for the Tawas Bay Summerfest this weekend. Activities at this festival include Fish Boil, Kiwanis 5k run/walk, Kid’s Bike and Pet Parade, Paws in the Park canine program, Beach Volleyball, Lighthouse Tours, Dawn Patrol Fly-in, Street dance, Car Cruise and Show, and so much more. The Tawas Bay Summerfest will be in downtown Tawas City on Margo Street.

Gladwin County Fair 7/10 - 7/14 - Gladwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1MyM_0arfWbJA00
Tractor Pull at a County FairHeather Raulerson

Take the family on a road trip to Gladwin to experience the 46th Annual Gladwin County Fair. County Fairs are the best of what a community can do when they get together and have some fun. Watch tractor and truck pulls, go-kart races, go on all the carnival rides, eat tons of carnival food, play games, and ooh and ahh over all the animals on display. The Gladwin County Fair is at the Gladwin County Fairgrounds on 401 S. State Street.

2021 Kindleberger Summer Festival of the Performing Arts 7/8 - 7/12 - Parchment

Super exciting that Kalamazoo’s American Idol, Matt Giraud will be performing the closing concert at the 2021 Kindleberger Summer Festival of the Performing Arts. The festival itself is five days of exceptional outdoor community theatre at The Stage at Kindleberger and family fun activities in Kindleberger Park. Come enjoy great performances, good food, and great music. The Stage at Kindleberger is at 650 S. Riverview Drive in Parchment.

