BottleRock new safety guidelines--proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test is required to enter the festival

Heather Newgen

BottleRock is happening September 3rd-5th and new Covid-19 guidelines have just been released.

"With the emergence of the Delta variant, BottleRock will now require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for media working the festival. We will also be requiring all festival guests, staff and vendors to be vaccinated or have a negative Covid test to attend," according to an email NewsBreak received from BottleRock organizers.

"We strongly encourage all guests be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. In order to be fully vaccinated in time for BottleRock, you’ll need to have received your last Moderna or Pfizer (or single Johnson & Johnson) dose by August 20th. If you are not yet vaccinated, either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be completed in time for the fest! To do that, please receive your first dose of Pfizer no later than August 6th or your single dose of Johnson + Johnson no later than August 20th."

In addition, "if you are not getting vaccinated, you will need to have a negative Covid test. For planning purposes, the Covid test must have been taken within 72 hours of each day you are attending. Documentation will be checked daily upon entry. A photo of your vaccination card or negative test result saved to your phone is sufficient."

The festival is also taking further safety precautions, which include the following:

  • Touchless wristbands
  • Cashless transactions 
  • 350+ hand sanitizing stations festival-wide
  • Masks are recommended, but not required, per state guidelines

Guests are asked not to attend if any of the following is true:

  • Within 14 days before attending the festival you have tested positive, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for, COVID-19;
  • Within 48 hours prior to attending the festival, you have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4F or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention);
  • Within 14 days prior to attending the festival, you have travelled to any international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.

After rescheduling last year's three day event due to the pandemic, BottleRock is gearing up again for an A-list lineup that includes Foo Fighters, Steve Nicks, Guns N' Roses, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Finneas, Kimmy Eat World, Cage the Elephant, Black Pumas, Village People, Atlas Genius, Jon Batiste, Run the Jewels, Young the Giant, North Mississippi Allstars, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, The Last Bandoleros, In the Valley Below, Walk off the Earth, Young the Giant, Kota the Friend, James Murphy (DJ Set) Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light, and more.

While tickets for the festival are sold out, there's a lot of great BottleRock AfterDark shows, which will be held at small venues in Napa, San Francisco, Berkeley and Sacramento that music lovers can attend. Tickets for many of the shows are still available. Buy tickets here.

Thursday, September 2:

  • Jimmy Eat World at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa
  • Chromeo at August Hall, San Francisco 

    Friday, September 3:
  • Milky Chance at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa
  • Absofacto (live set) at Rickshaw Stop, SF
  • Ripe at UC Theatre, Berkeley
  • Digable Planets at August Hall, San Francisco

    Saturday, September 4
  • Black Pumas at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa
  • Future Islands at The Fillmore, San Francisco
  • Walk Off The Earth at August Hall, San Francisco
  • Jimmy Eat World at Ace of Spades, Sacramento

    Sunday, September 5
  • Chevy Metal at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa
  • Milky Chance at August Hall, San Francisco
  • Lawrence at UC Theatre, Berkeley

    Monday, September 6
  • Watchhouse at UC Theatre, Berkeley

Heather Newgen has been reporting on the entertainment industry since 2004 and covers a variety of topics including travel, lifestyle, all things Hollywood related, fun things to do in and around LA and human interest stories. In addition, she travels the world volunteering and launched The Voluntourist in 2017 to inspire others to give back responsibly. She lives in Los Angeles with her dog Murphy, but you'll often find them in Joshua Tree on weekends. Follow her @iamthevoluntourist

