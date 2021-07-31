Los Angeles, CA

Best food and wine pairing to try at Roberta's in Los Angeles

Heather Newgen

There's plenty of delicious choices when it comes to restaurants in Los Angeles, but here's why Roberta's remains a favorite among locals for food, cool atmosphere and drinks.

Roberta's Culver City LocationRoberta's

Famous for their pizzas, Roberta's only uses fresh ingredients, in-house homemade dough and innovative topping combinations that has made the eatery a beloved culinary destination. While the restaurant is known for pizza, the creative and craved after cuisine doesn’t stop there. Beyond pizza, Chef Carlo Mirarchi’s refined culinary style is best reflected through seasonal, artfully composed plates featuring produce from the local farmers markets as well as house-cured meats and sustainably sourced proteins.

The restaurant was the creation of co-owners Brandon Hoy and Mirarchi. The Bushwick-based Roberta’s that opened 10 years ago in a warehouse, has become an international culinary institution and helped pave the way for the borough’s thriving food scene. The Los Angeles location of Roberta’s serves classic dishes synonymous to the New York restaurant, as well as California-inspired plates and pizzas. The new West Coast location also features a juice bar-centric cocktail program, with fresh hand-pressed juices paired with small batch spirits, and an exclusively all-natural wine list alongside locally-brewed craft beer. Designed by Hoy and Studio Jesse James, the restaurant’s interior features murals by Southern California-based artists as well as artistic homages to pizza. 

That said, Roberta's has other noteworthy items on the menu that should not be overlooked. Max Mackinnon, the wine director of Roberta’s, revealed his favorite dishes and wine pairings to NewsBreak that everyone should try.

Roberta's Culver City LocationRoberta's

Roasted Oysters w/ Yuzu Kosho and Seaweed Butter with the MicroBio 'Microbio' Verdejo

"This dish is one of my favorite ways to start a meal at our Culver City location. It is briny and bright with an umami quality that takes it to another level. To match these qualities, I love turning to Verdejo, more specifically the wines from Ismael Gozalo. His 'Microbio' bottling has a vibrancy that also makes it a great way to start the meal. Their is a citrusy/saline quality to the wine that lines up perfectly with the Yuzu Kosho in the dish. The butter in the dish really helps round it all out, as does the generous fruit character in the wine."


Linguine w/ Sea Urchin, Fennel, and Serrano Pepper with Château de Béru 'Terroirs de Beru' Chablis


"It's hard to go wrong turning to a bottle of Chablis when you're trying to figure out what to drink with shellfish. There are citrusy aspects to this wine that help lift up the dish. There is a little bit of weight to it as well, matching the richness that the sea urchin brings to this pasta. Finally, the salty, mineral backbone is there to keep everything in check, making this a truly great pairing.


Pork Ribs w/ Umeboshi, Concord grapes, White Onion, and Calabrian Chili with Clos du Rouge Gorge 'Vieilles Vignes'

"One of the newest dishes to hit the menu in Culver City are the pork ribs. This dish is meaty and savory, but there are fruity, spicy, and salty elements that make it exciting. To pair with this dish, I turn to Carignan from the Roussillon in the south of France. The wine is medium bodied and maintains a level of acidity that one does not always associate with the region. It has an earthy quality that, along with the smoky dark fruit character, makes it an ideal pairing for these ribs."

Roberta's is located at 8810 Washington Blvd., Culver City

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Info: www.robertaspizza.com

Heather Newgen has been reporting on the entertainment industry since 2004 and covers a variety of topics including travel, lifestyle, all things Hollywood related, fun things to do in and around LA and human interest stories. In addition, she travels the world volunteering and launched The Voluntourist in 2017 to inspire others to give back responsibly. She lives in Los Angeles with her dog Murphy, but you'll often find them in Joshua Tree on weekends. Follow her @iamthevoluntourist

