MCPS shares reopening guidelines

Heather Jauquet

Schools and families prepare for in-person instruction around the county

Classroom of empty student desksMChe Lee/Unsplash

Maryland State Board of Education unanimously voted to require Maryland school systems to offer whole in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year. Still, they didn’t take into account the new Delta variant that is more highly transmissible.

Acknowledging that the health and safety of students and staff remain a priority, Montgomery County Public Schools recently shared with the community the reopening guide. Schools will not be closed unless mandated state. The school system is developing a hybrid model should it be needed. However, the recent COVID outbreak among football players at Quince Orchard High School exemplifies why a contingency plan should be in place if and when students are quarantined and unable to attend class in person.

Mask requirement

All staff, students, and visitors must wear a mask in school buildings, buses, and MCPS facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

Employees submit proof of vaccination or testing

MCPS employees are required to show proof of vaccination or participate in weekly COVID testing.

Outdoor spaces

Staff is encouraged to use outdoor spaces for unmasked educational, recreational, and social experiences. However, the CDC recommends that if physical distancing is unable to be maintained, individuals are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Quarantine instruction

For any students who are forced to quarantine due to exposure or symptoms, MCPS will facilitate the continuity of educational services. In addition, all MCPS are provided with a Chromebook to be used in school and at home.

Proactive preventive measures

Preventive measures remain in place, such as frequent hand-washing, face coverings, and the use of outdoor spaces.

Have symptoms? Stay home

Anyone presenting COVID symptoms must stay home and quarantine.

School facilities sanitization practices

School facilities will be regularly sanitized and provided with cleaning supplies. In addition, ventilation and air quality will be monitored.

Pool testing

Pool testing will continue for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. These are students younger than 12 years old and are unable to receive the vaccine.

Communication

MCPS commits to providing clear communication concisely and in a timely manner with families and MCPS staff as information becomes available.

Response to changing conditions

MCPS will review COVID data quarterly and make decisions with guidance from the Montgomery County Board of Health. The goal is that students will not experience significant disruptions in their education.

The guidelines appears to cover the main points, but does lack a solid contingency plan. How will students maintain a continuum of learning if they are quarantined? Teachers are no longer teaching virtually. How will students be able to keep up with their learning if they are unable to attend classes. Will the burden of making those accommodations fall on the classroom teacher?

How do you feel about the guidelines set forth by MCPS. Do you have any concerns? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

