MCPS fall reopening guide missing essential element

After 18 months, where’s a solid contingency plan?

With the new Delta variant making its way across the country, there is a cause for concern as schools prepare for five days a week of in-person learning. Depending on the state, county, or school system, masks may or may not be required.

If your child attends a public school in Montgomery County, masks are required to begin the 2021-2022 school year. During the Board of Education (BOE) meeting in early August, Interim Superintendent, Dr. McKnight, said they would continue to review the data quarterly and make decisions with guidance from the Montgomery County Board of Health.

“MCPS will not close school buildings and move to fully virtual instruction unless ordered to do so by state government officials.” —MCPS Contingency Plans

MCPS recently sent out their reopening guide, but it lacks a solid contingency plan after scrolling through the ten steps they are taking to protect students, teachers, staff, and the community. For example, there are no plans to close school buildings and return to virtual learning “unless ordered to do so by state government officials."

MCPS is developing a plan for hybrid instruction if the state government orders reduced capacity in school buildings. The hybrid instruction would consist of students receiving in-person instruction on some days and virtual instruction on others.

Developing a plan for hybrid instruction means that a solidified plan is not yet in place. Have we not learned anything over the last 18 months? The hybrid or completely remote plan should already be in place so that schools and families are prepared. It does not mean that it will be needed or used. Did we not learn that it is better to have a plan to fall back on than to waffle back and forth?

There is not a clear and transparent contingency plan, and it is making the return to in-person instruction after more than a year of virtual learning all the more stressful for everyone.

The lack of a solid plan also means that teachers will be forced to pivot; once again, teachers and administrators will have to try to decipher what the school system wants and is willing to support.

We will be reminded once again that creating a workable plan will fall on the teachers, the ones in the trenches pivoting their schedules to fit the needs of their students. We are still in a pandemic. Even though schools will be open for in-person instruction, there is still pandemic fatigue, and stress as teachers and students navigate an ever-evolving plan.

“By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail”—Benjamin Franklin

In Georgia, an entire school system districts are being forced to close down for two weeks because COVID numbers are high among staff and students. For example, ware County in Georgia closed all 11 public schools. They cannot even hold virtual classes. This is because there are not enough staff members to cover classes.

The lack of a clear vision for what happens in the event of an outbreak is frustrating to both parents and staff as they watch transmission numbers creep up. Parents do not want their vaccinated children forced to quarantine and miss in-person instruction. Staff members want to remain healthy and safe as they teach in-person and return home to their families. The unknown makes everyone feel more on edge. Staff members are concerned about accountability. And everyone is worried about transparency or the lack thereof for “what comes next?”

To be fair, plans around COVID change as more data is made available. As we learned in March 2020, things can change unexpectedly. But to move forward, it is essential to have a solid plan in place for whatever may happen next. It will relieve some of the stress for parents and teachers as the new school year begins. Transparency is imperative in this time of uncertainty.

