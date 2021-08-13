Brood X, the gift that keeps on giving. Itchy mite bites.

Heather Jauquet

Bumbling Brood X cicadas leave Marylanders with one gift that they could have kept to themselves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSvMd_0bQnIyz100

It appears that Marylanders may have found themselves with the incredibly itchy aftermath from the cicada season.

Have you noticed that you have little red bites on your skin? Those bites may be one more parting gift from the cicadas. We thought we were done with them for the next 17 years, but no. Cicadas are the gift that keeps on giving. All through social media are complaints about an unusual rash of itchy bites.

While cicadas themselves are relatively harmless, they mostly hum eerily and loudly for about six weeks as they attract mates and bump into us while we are out for our stroll through the neighborhoods. The more discombobulated cicadas found themselves flying into our cars and wondering how they got there. Nonetheless, their presence brought out some undesirable pests. Snakes and rats were more prolific as they found cicadas easy prey. Montgomery County issued a warning to its residents of ways to keep their homes nuisance-free.

It appears that cicadas have brought forth another pest, the Pyemotes, otherwise known as oak leaf itch mite. The oak leaf itch mite likes to eat cicada eggs, among other things.

While the cicadas have been gone for quite some time, they left behind another generation to hatch in another 17 years. The telltale signs are the patches of brown leaves on trees in the middle of summer. That is a pretty good indication that lady cicadas have used their razor-like appendage to slice through the layer of bark to lay their eggs.

Those new cicada eggs have become a welcome buffet for the latest pests. You can tell which trees may have been infested with oak mites. Just look for the trees with the brown patches of dead leaves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjP7f_0bQnIyz100
Tree with patches of brown leavesHeather Jauquet/Author

The Brood X cicadas may have left them with a veritable feast. If any Marylanders have the misfortune to stand too close to an oak tree, they might later discover tiny pimple-like lesions on their skin that leave the individual very, very itchy. The mites fall from the trees and typically land on the face, neck, and arms. In about 12 hours, the bites become incredibly itchy but will go away in about two weeks.

How do you avoid them?

With the Delta variant surging across the country, sitting outdoors with friends and family has made visiting possible. But Marylanders will have to be careful where they sit, lest they become targets for the tiny little pests. It is recommended to stay away from trees showing brown leaf patches, a sure sign that cicadas have laid their eggs. Where there are eggs, there will probably be mites. When they drop down, they’ll also bite humans. If you need to rake up leaves, remember to cover up, wear long sleeves and gloves.

What can you do about the itch?

If you do find yourself with itch mite bites, you can call your doctor.

This helpful article from Kansas State suggests using over-the-counter cortisone cream, calamine lotion, or an antihistamine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Therefore, please consult a doctor before making any significant medical decisions.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 8

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cd423869c2b340d7072a41bc07dddb05.blob

Heather Jauquet writes articles centered around the DMV and her adventures in other local communities. Follow her to get information about Montgomery County education, government, and community news. When she's not writing, she's running. Got a story to share? Email her: hjauquet@gmail.com

Gaithersburg, MD
1537 followers
Loading

More from Heather Jauquet

Maryland State

MCPS shares reopening guidelines

Schools and families prepare for in-person instruction around the county. Maryland State Board of Education unanimously voted to require Maryland school systems to offer whole in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year. Still, they didn’t take into account the new Delta variant that is more highly transmissible.Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS fall reopening guide missing essential element

After 18 months, where’s a solid contingency plan?. Side view of a yellow school busMaxim Lopez/Unsplash. With the new Delta variant making its way across the country, there is a cause for concern as schools prepare for five days a week of in-person learning. Depending on the state, county, or school system, masks may or may not be required.Read full story
1 comments

Bethany Beach Farmer's Market--Stop by on your down way to the ocean, hon!

A great way to shop and support local while on vacation. Bethany Beach Farmer's MarketHeather Jauquet/Author. Making your way down to the ocean? Make sure to stop by Bethany Beach's Farmer's Market. The seasonal market is one block from the beach in the parking lot on the corner of Garfield Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. There is free parking until noon.Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

What does Delta variant mean for Montgomery County schools?

Two children wearing masks and carrying backpacksKelly Sikkema/Unsplash. Schools across Montgomery County will be going back to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. While pandemic restrictions such as physical distancing, one-way hallways, and non-communal materials have been lifted, face coverings will be required on buses and inside school buildings.Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

Maryland to require vaccines for state employees

Governors, mayors, and county executives create plans to mitigate spread of Delta Variant. Coming on the heels of President Biden’s new federal employee vaccination requirements, Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan institutes a requirement for state employees working in congregant settings to get the vaccine.Read full story
7 comments
Maryland State

Governor urges all Marylanders to become vaccinated and delivers harsh words for the unwilling

Tells the unvaccinated they are hindering the freedoms of everyone else. Mini American flags lining a balconyIsabella and Zsa Fischer/Unsplash. Like an exasperated teacher telling his students that a group project's grade is dependent upon everyone's participation, Hogan urges all Marylanders to get the "damn vaccine."Read full story
198 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MoCo residents required to mask-up indoors again

Signs notifying Montgomery County Residents that Masking is Required indoorsHeather Jauquet/Author. Beginning on Saturday, August 7, at 12:01am, Montgomery County is once again required to wear masks indoors. On Thursday, August 5, The Montgomery County Council sitting as the Board of Health, unanimously reinstated the mask requirement. The decision was based on the county once again reaching substantial transmission for the spread of COVID.Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Governor Hogan not considering mask mandate as MoCo prepares contingency plan

As school systems around Maryland prepare for the beginning of the school year full-time and in-person, cities in the DMV are beginning to require masks indoors, no matter an individual’s vaccination status.Read full story
6 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Exceptional Outdoor Dining Experiences Around Montgomery County

One of my favorite things to do that is always on my summer bucket list is to eat outside. With the pandemic, restaurants have been accommodating by providing more outdoor dining space. I hope that this is a trend that continues. What better way to enjoy sunshine, fresh air and good food?Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

Find the best Peruvian charbroiled chicken in Gaithersburg

Charbroiled chicken from Crisp & JuicyHeather Jauquet/Author. I’m convinced that the best Peruvian chicken is right in Gaithersburg at Crisp and Juicy. You can find them in the Montgomery Village Plaza across from Lakeforest Mall/Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Despite MCPS recommendations for a charter school, BOE rejects both proposals

It is nearing the beginning of the school year for those in Montgomery County, Maryland. While other states, like Georgia, have already begun their school year, the students and staff are preparing for a year filled with uncertainty of what the entire school year will look like for MCPS.Read full story
Ellicott City, MD

Head over to Historic Ellicott City for a meal that brings together the authentic flavors of Mexico

La Palapa is the perfect blend of a casual and delicious dining experience. La Palapa, a Spanish word from the Filipino language of Tagalog meaning “petiole of the palm leaf,” is an open-sided dwelling with a thatched roof made of dried leaves. The style is helpful in hot weather, and therefore very common on Mexican beaches and deserts.Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

Friday Night Pool Lights

Swim practice at the Dolphin Tank in GaithersburgHeather Jauquet/Author. The local summer swim team, the Flower Hill Dolphins, spends eight weeks every summer in a neighborhood pool in Gaithersburg. The swimmers and their families spend their mornings and their evenings on the pool deck. The swimmers practice hard, cheer for each other, and drop time. Through a labor of love, the parents support their swimmers. They are forever in the background volunteering for meets, chauffeuring athletes to practice or meets, and cheering loudly for their kids.Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Drink "Loakal" at Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company

Flight of beers from Lone Oak BreweryHeather Jauquet/Author. Summer is still underway, and I have a few more things on my summer bucket list. One of the things that I have tried to do during the pandemic and still try to do even as restrictions are lifting is to support locally owned businesses.Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MoCo BOE votes on safety guidelines for MCPS staff and students

Montgomery County Public Schools has a new slogan for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year: Opening Schools Back Better Than Ever. Schools will be open to 100%, five days a week, with a full-0time teacher in the classroom.Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County here is your summer bucket list

Listen to live music at a local brewery, stargaze, attend the fair, or hit the ice cream trail. Sand filled bucket on the beachHeather McKean/Unsplash. Neighborhood swim teams across Montgomery County have finished up their season, and now it’s time to hit that summer bucket list. You’re in luck because there is plenty to experience before the end of summer.Read full story
New York City, NY

Imbolo's Mbue commentary on race relations during 2008 financial crisis in NYC is still relevant in the 2020s

Mbue provides a transparent look at how the fate of one family pursuing the American Dream depends on the future of another. In her novel, Behold the Dreamers, author Imbolo Mbue's shares her observations of the hardships of an immigrant family seeking the American Dream in New York City in 2008. Through her characters she gives voice to the inequality of race relations that we still see in the 2020s.Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County swimmers Katie Ledecky and Phoebe Bacon represent Team USA in Tokyo

Montgomery County sends two of its best swimmers to the Tokyo Olympics. Three-time Olympian Katie Ledecky and first-time Olympian Phoebe Bacon met as schoolmates when Katie was assigned to Phoebe as a buddy at the Little Flower School when the older girl was in fourth grade and the younger in pre-kindergarten. The rest is history as the two were buddied up as little girls and swan at Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart High school under Coach Bob Walker. Ledecky swam 2011 through 2015, and Bacon followed soon after swimming 2016 through 2020. They also swam for a local club: Nation’s Capital Swim Club.Read full story
Maryland State

Marylander Christina Clemons Qualifies for the Olympics Wearing Earrings Resembling Mini Bags of Doritos

The track and field athlete scores an official partnership with Doritos. First-time Olympian, Christina Clemons, is a track and field athlete from Landover, Maryland. She is a Waldorf High School graduate and graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Criminology. Clemons was also named the 2012 Ohio State Athlete of the Year and inducted into Ohio State’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.Read full story

Comments / 8

Community Policy