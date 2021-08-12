What does Delta variant mean for Montgomery County schools?

Heather Jauquet

What can be done to mitigate spread?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcRIn_0bPAgsJx00
Two children wearing masks and carrying backpacksKelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Schools across Montgomery County will be going back to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. While pandemic restrictions such as physical distancing, one-way hallways, and non-communal materials have been lifted, face coverings will be required on buses and inside school buildings.

However, as school children and staff across the state are preparing for the first day of school, the delta variant has become a cause for concern. Governor Hogan likened it to a wildfire, spreading quickly in areas with lower vaccination rates.

What is the Delta variant?

The delta variant is a new strain of the COVID-19 virus. It is currently the predominant strain. According to Governor Hogan’s latest COVID-19 update, the Delta variant accounts for nearly 100% of the new cases in Maryland and almost 93% of all cases nationwide. According to UC Davis, “physicians are seeing people getting sicker quicker, especially for younger people.”

Transmission?

The Delta variant causes more infections and more severe illnesses. According to two different studies from Canada and Scotland, patients infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than those infected with earlier strains. Studies are showing the most significant risk is among the unvaccinated. As of July 22, Nationally, 97% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

What can be done to mitigate spread?

According to the CDC, masking indoors and getting vaccinations will help mitigate the spread of the Delta variant.

With schools opening their doors for the 2021-2022 school year, there is a concern about students who cannot receive the vaccine. How do we keep them safe?

It is more important than ever for the community to get vaccinated and help build herd immunity.

Herd immunity is achieved when large percentages of a population become immune and indirectly protect those who do not have immunity. It will help prevent the disease from spreading. In the case of the vaccinated, if they are exposed, it could mean that the illness will be shortened and less severe.

At this time, it is still unknown how long it will take to reach herd immunity. However, the more people who are vaccinated, the greater the chance of getting herd immunity and protecting the most vulnerable.

One way that MCPS is helping student is collaborating with the Montgomery County Department Health and Human Services and providing free COVID-19 vaccinations at their MCPS Back to School Jam. The kickoff to the new school year will be Westfield Wheaton Mall: 11160 Viers Mill Road, Wheaton, Maryland 20902.

For those who have been vaccine-hesitant, Governor Hogan said, “Get the damn vaccine.” It is one of the best ways to protect those who cannot receive the vaccine due to age or other factors. However, for those still unsure about whether or not to get the vaccine, it is imperative to speak to your health provider and discuss your specific health journey.

Maryland’s goal has been to prevent deaths and hospitalizations and remains the goal as Marylanders ride out the surge from the Delta Variant.

There have been rumblings in Montgomery County about requiring county employees to provide proof of vaccination. However, MCPS staff members are not considered county employees, so at this time, they will not be mandated to provide vaccination proof. However, it may be on the table as more counties around Maryland require government employees to provide vaccination status.

In June 2021 MCPS estimated that about 70% of its employees had received vaccinations.

According to the CDC, vaccines play a crucial role in limiting the spread of the virus. They can also minimize the severity of the infection. The vaccines, while not perfect, have shown to be highly effective.

The goal for Maryland is to prevent hospitalizations and deaths.

The vaccination hesitancy shown by some Montgomery County residents may drive the rapid and significant surge in cases associated with the Delta variant. According to the CDC, a low vaccination rate increases the chances that even more concerning variants could emerge.

Will MCPS create a contingency plan?

Montgomery County Public Schools is expected to provide a fall guide to the community later this week. It will give information on masking and sanitization.

The question is, will it also provide a contingency plan should the Delta variant give a need for students to return to virtual learning? Will there be a vaccine mandate for all staff and teachers who work closely with students? Time will tell.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cd423869c2b340d7072a41bc07dddb05.blob

Heather Jauquet writes articles centered around the DMV and her adventures in other local communities. Follow her to get information about Montgomery County education, government, and community news. When she's not writing, she's running. Got a story to share? Email her: hjauquet@gmail.com

Gaithersburg, MD
1537 followers
Loading

More from Heather Jauquet

Maryland State

MCPS shares reopening guidelines

Schools and families prepare for in-person instruction around the county. Maryland State Board of Education unanimously voted to require Maryland school systems to offer whole in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year. Still, they didn’t take into account the new Delta variant that is more highly transmissible.Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS fall reopening guide missing essential element

After 18 months, where’s a solid contingency plan?. Side view of a yellow school busMaxim Lopez/Unsplash. With the new Delta variant making its way across the country, there is a cause for concern as schools prepare for five days a week of in-person learning. Depending on the state, county, or school system, masks may or may not be required.Read full story
1 comments

Bethany Beach Farmer's Market--Stop by on your down way to the ocean, hon!

A great way to shop and support local while on vacation. Bethany Beach Farmer's MarketHeather Jauquet/Author. Making your way down to the ocean? Make sure to stop by Bethany Beach's Farmer's Market. The seasonal market is one block from the beach in the parking lot on the corner of Garfield Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. There is free parking until noon.Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Brood X, the gift that keeps on giving. Itchy mite bites.

Bumbling Brood X cicadas leave Marylanders with one gift that they could have kept to themselves. It appears that Marylanders may have found themselves with the incredibly itchy aftermath from the cicada season.Read full story
8 comments
Maryland State

Maryland to require vaccines for state employees

Governors, mayors, and county executives create plans to mitigate spread of Delta Variant. Coming on the heels of President Biden’s new federal employee vaccination requirements, Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan institutes a requirement for state employees working in congregant settings to get the vaccine.Read full story
7 comments
Maryland State

Governor urges all Marylanders to become vaccinated and delivers harsh words for the unwilling

Tells the unvaccinated they are hindering the freedoms of everyone else. Mini American flags lining a balconyIsabella and Zsa Fischer/Unsplash. Like an exasperated teacher telling his students that a group project's grade is dependent upon everyone's participation, Hogan urges all Marylanders to get the "damn vaccine."Read full story
198 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MoCo residents required to mask-up indoors again

Signs notifying Montgomery County Residents that Masking is Required indoorsHeather Jauquet/Author. Beginning on Saturday, August 7, at 12:01am, Montgomery County is once again required to wear masks indoors. On Thursday, August 5, The Montgomery County Council sitting as the Board of Health, unanimously reinstated the mask requirement. The decision was based on the county once again reaching substantial transmission for the spread of COVID.Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Governor Hogan not considering mask mandate as MoCo prepares contingency plan

As school systems around Maryland prepare for the beginning of the school year full-time and in-person, cities in the DMV are beginning to require masks indoors, no matter an individual’s vaccination status.Read full story
6 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Exceptional Outdoor Dining Experiences Around Montgomery County

One of my favorite things to do that is always on my summer bucket list is to eat outside. With the pandemic, restaurants have been accommodating by providing more outdoor dining space. I hope that this is a trend that continues. What better way to enjoy sunshine, fresh air and good food?Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

Find the best Peruvian charbroiled chicken in Gaithersburg

Charbroiled chicken from Crisp & JuicyHeather Jauquet/Author. I’m convinced that the best Peruvian chicken is right in Gaithersburg at Crisp and Juicy. You can find them in the Montgomery Village Plaza across from Lakeforest Mall/Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Despite MCPS recommendations for a charter school, BOE rejects both proposals

It is nearing the beginning of the school year for those in Montgomery County, Maryland. While other states, like Georgia, have already begun their school year, the students and staff are preparing for a year filled with uncertainty of what the entire school year will look like for MCPS.Read full story
Ellicott City, MD

Head over to Historic Ellicott City for a meal that brings together the authentic flavors of Mexico

La Palapa is the perfect blend of a casual and delicious dining experience. La Palapa, a Spanish word from the Filipino language of Tagalog meaning “petiole of the palm leaf,” is an open-sided dwelling with a thatched roof made of dried leaves. The style is helpful in hot weather, and therefore very common on Mexican beaches and deserts.Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

Friday Night Pool Lights

Swim practice at the Dolphin Tank in GaithersburgHeather Jauquet/Author. The local summer swim team, the Flower Hill Dolphins, spends eight weeks every summer in a neighborhood pool in Gaithersburg. The swimmers and their families spend their mornings and their evenings on the pool deck. The swimmers practice hard, cheer for each other, and drop time. Through a labor of love, the parents support their swimmers. They are forever in the background volunteering for meets, chauffeuring athletes to practice or meets, and cheering loudly for their kids.Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Drink "Loakal" at Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company

Flight of beers from Lone Oak BreweryHeather Jauquet/Author. Summer is still underway, and I have a few more things on my summer bucket list. One of the things that I have tried to do during the pandemic and still try to do even as restrictions are lifting is to support locally owned businesses.Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MoCo BOE votes on safety guidelines for MCPS staff and students

Montgomery County Public Schools has a new slogan for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year: Opening Schools Back Better Than Ever. Schools will be open to 100%, five days a week, with a full-0time teacher in the classroom.Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County here is your summer bucket list

Listen to live music at a local brewery, stargaze, attend the fair, or hit the ice cream trail. Sand filled bucket on the beachHeather McKean/Unsplash. Neighborhood swim teams across Montgomery County have finished up their season, and now it’s time to hit that summer bucket list. You’re in luck because there is plenty to experience before the end of summer.Read full story
New York City, NY

Imbolo's Mbue commentary on race relations during 2008 financial crisis in NYC is still relevant in the 2020s

Mbue provides a transparent look at how the fate of one family pursuing the American Dream depends on the future of another. In her novel, Behold the Dreamers, author Imbolo Mbue's shares her observations of the hardships of an immigrant family seeking the American Dream in New York City in 2008. Through her characters she gives voice to the inequality of race relations that we still see in the 2020s.Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County swimmers Katie Ledecky and Phoebe Bacon represent Team USA in Tokyo

Montgomery County sends two of its best swimmers to the Tokyo Olympics. Three-time Olympian Katie Ledecky and first-time Olympian Phoebe Bacon met as schoolmates when Katie was assigned to Phoebe as a buddy at the Little Flower School when the older girl was in fourth grade and the younger in pre-kindergarten. The rest is history as the two were buddied up as little girls and swan at Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart High school under Coach Bob Walker. Ledecky swam 2011 through 2015, and Bacon followed soon after swimming 2016 through 2020. They also swam for a local club: Nation’s Capital Swim Club.Read full story
Maryland State

Marylander Christina Clemons Qualifies for the Olympics Wearing Earrings Resembling Mini Bags of Doritos

The track and field athlete scores an official partnership with Doritos. First-time Olympian, Christina Clemons, is a track and field athlete from Landover, Maryland. She is a Waldorf High School graduate and graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Criminology. Clemons was also named the 2012 Ohio State Athlete of the Year and inducted into Ohio State’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy