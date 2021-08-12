What does Delta variant mean for Montgomery County schools?

What can be done to mitigate spread?

Schools across Montgomery County will be going back to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. While pandemic restrictions such as physical distancing, one-way hallways, and non-communal materials have been lifted, face coverings will be required on buses and inside school buildings.

However, as school children and staff across the state are preparing for the first day of school, the delta variant has become a cause for concern. Governor Hogan likened it to a wildfire, spreading quickly in areas with lower vaccination rates.

What is the Delta variant?

The delta variant is a new strain of the COVID-19 virus. It is currently the predominant strain. According to Governor Hogan’s latest COVID-19 update, the Delta variant accounts for nearly 100% of the new cases in Maryland and almost 93% of all cases nationwide. According to UC Davis , “physicians are seeing people getting sicker quicker, especially for younger people.”

Transmission?

The Delta variant causes more infections and more severe illnesses. According to two different studies from Canada and Scotland, patients infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than those infected with earlier strains. Studies are showing the most significant risk is among the unvaccinated. As of July 22, Nationally, 97% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated .

According to the CDC, masking indoors and getting vaccinations will help mitigate the spread of the Delta variant.

With schools opening their doors for the 2021-2022 school year, there is a concern about students who cannot receive the vaccine. How do we keep them safe?

It is more important than ever for the community to get vaccinated and help build herd immunity.

Herd immunity is achieved when large percentages of a population become immune and indirectly protect those who do not have immunity. It will help prevent the disease from spreading. In the case of the vaccinated, if they are exposed, it could mean that the illness will be shortened and less severe.

At this time, it is still unknown how long it will take to reach herd immunity. However, the more people who are vaccinated, the greater the chance of getting herd immunity and protecting the most vulnerable.

One way that MCPS is helping student is collaborating with the Montgomery County Department Health and Human Services and providing free COVID-19 vaccinations at their MCPS Back to School Jam. The kickoff to the new school year will be Westfield Wheaton Mall: 11160 Viers Mill Road, Wheaton, Maryland 20902.

For those who have been vaccine-hesitant, Governor Hogan said, “Get the damn vaccine.” It is one of the best ways to protect those who cannot receive the vaccine due to age or other factors. However, for those still unsure about whether or not to get the vaccine, it is imperative to speak to your health provider and discuss your specific health journey.

Maryland’s goal has been to prevent deaths and hospitalizations and remains the goal as Marylanders ride out the surge from the Delta Variant.

There have been rumblings in Montgomery County about requiring county employees to provide proof of vaccination. However, MCPS staff members are not considered county employees, so at this time, they will not be mandated to provide vaccination proof. However, it may be on the table as more counties around Maryland require government employees to provide vaccination status.

In June 2021 MCPS estimated that about 70% of its employees had received vaccinations.

According to the CDC, vaccines play a crucial role in limiting the spread of the virus. They can also minimize the severity of the infection. The vaccines, while not perfect, have shown to be highly effective.

The goal for Maryland is to prevent hospitalizations and deaths.

The vaccination hesitancy shown by some Montgomery County residents may drive the rapid and significant surge in cases associated with the Delta variant. According to the CDC , a low vaccination rate increases the chances that even more concerning variants could emerge.

Will MCPS create a contingency plan?

Montgomery County Public Schools is expected to provide a fall guide to the community later this week. It will give information on masking and sanitization.

The question is, will it also provide a contingency plan should the Delta variant give a need for students to return to virtual learning? Will there be a vaccine mandate for all staff and teachers who work closely with students? Time will tell.

