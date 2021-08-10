Maryland to require vaccines for state employees

Heather Jauquet

Governors, mayors, and county executives create plans to mitigate spread of Delta Variant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ms9E4_0bNWCgyT00
Mask and vaccination cardHeather Jauquet/Author

Coming on the heels of President Biden’s new federal employee vaccination requirements, Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan institutes a requirement for state employees working in congregant settings to get the vaccine.

No matter the political party throughout the state, everyone appears to agree that mitigating the spread of COVID is the course of action. But, unfortunately, for some Maryland counties, it is back to wearing face coverings indoors for anyone over the age of two regardless of vaccination status.

Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel E. Bowser began requiring face coverings once again starting July 31st.

School systems in Montgomery, Baltimore, Howard, Prince George’s, and Charles Counties have already mandated face coverings for teachers, staff, students, and visitors.

While Maryland and Virginia are not mandating a statewide mask mandate, Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam tweeted, “All Virginians should consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings…This is not a requirement, but a recommendation.”

“With freedom comes responsibility”—Eleanor Roosevelt

In late July, President Biden instituted a vaccine requirement for federal employees. They will be required to sign forms attesting they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. If not vaccinated, they will have to comply with new rules on mandatory masking, weekly testing, and physical distancing.

President Biden has also directed the government’s biggest employer, the Department of Defense, to consider adding the vaccination against COVID-19 to the list of required vaccinations for military personnel.

Beginning on September 1st, Maryland state employees who work in congregate settings, such as nursing homes, will be required to follow suit and show proof of vaccination. In addition, by September 1st, state employees will need to have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. If they cannot do so, the state will be required to adhere to strict face-covering requirements.

Governor Hogan is hoping the state will lead by example, encouraging private operators of the state's 227 nursing homes to institute similar vaccination requirements for their employees.

In early August, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman tweeted a masking mandate in all county-owned buildings beginning August 5. In addition, he tweeted that beginning Monday, September 13, unvaccinated county employees will be required to provide a negative COVID test result each week to report to work.

D.C.'s Mayor Bowser shared when she gave her mask mandate that she is in the process of negotiating rules on vaccination for city employees.

Governors, mayors, and county executives are doing what they can to mitigate the spread of the virus while keeping businesses and schools open.

As of August 9, only two Maryland counties are at a moderate rate of transmission (10-49.99 cases per 100,00). Queen Anne’s County is at 39.70 and Carroll County is at 39.18.

The following Maryland counties are showing a substantial rate of transmission (50-99.99 cases per 100,00):

  • Somerset 97.60
  • Frederick: 97.09
  • Allegany: 88.05
  • St. Mary’s: 87.22
  • Washington: 86.06
  • Anne Arundel: 82.18
  • Caroline: 74.84
  • Harford: 73.60
  • Baltimore City 72.28
  • Baltimore County 66.96
  • Kent 66.93
  • Montgomery 66.15
  • Talbot 61.86
  • Garrett 55.15
  • Calvert 55.12
  • Howard 51.89

Dorchester (165.99), Wicomico (154.43), Charles (135.37), Prince George’s (107.88), and Cecil (104.03) are showing a high rate of transmission. A high rate is at least 100 cases per 100,000.

“If you want to stay out of the hospital and you want to avoid dying, then you should get vaccinated.”—Maryland Governor Larry Hogan

What do you think of the vaccination requirements for federal and state employees? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 7

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cd423869c2b340d7072a41bc07dddb05.blob

Heather Jauquet writes articles centered around the DMV and her adventures in other local communities. Follow her to get information about Montgomery County education, government, and community news. When she's not writing, she's running. Got a story to share? Email her: hjauquet@gmail.com

Gaithersburg, MD
1445 followers
Loading

More from Heather Jauquet

Montgomery County, MD

Brood X, the gift that keeps on giving. Itchy mite bites.

Bumbling Brood X cicadas leave Marylanders with one gift that they could have kept to themselves. It appears that Marylanders may have found themselves with the incredibly itchy aftermath from the cicada season.Read full story
3 comments
Montgomery County, MD

What does Delta variant mean for Montgomery County schools?

Two children wearing masks and carrying backpacksKelly Sikkema/Unsplash. Schools across Montgomery County will be going back to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. While pandemic restrictions such as physical distancing, one-way hallways, and non-communal materials have been lifted, face coverings will be required on buses and inside school buildings.Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

Governor urges all Marylanders to become vaccinated and delivers harsh words for the unwilling

Tells the unvaccinated they are hindering the freedoms of everyone else. Mini American flags lining a balconyIsabella and Zsa Fischer/Unsplash. Like an exasperated teacher telling his students that a group project's grade is dependent upon everyone's participation, Hogan urges all Marylanders to get the "damn vaccine."Read full story
198 comments
Montgomery County, MD

MoCo residents required to mask-up indoors again

Signs notifying Montgomery County Residents that Masking is Required indoorsHeather Jauquet/Author. Beginning on Saturday, August 7, at 12:01am, Montgomery County is once again required to wear masks indoors. On Thursday, August 5, The Montgomery County Council sitting as the Board of Health, unanimously reinstated the mask requirement. The decision was based on the county once again reaching substantial transmission for the spread of COVID.Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Governor Hogan not considering mask mandate as MoCo prepares contingency plan

As school systems around Maryland prepare for the beginning of the school year full-time and in-person, cities in the DMV are beginning to require masks indoors, no matter an individual’s vaccination status.Read full story
6 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Exceptional Outdoor Dining Experiences Around Montgomery County

One of my favorite things to do that is always on my summer bucket list is to eat outside. With the pandemic, restaurants have been accommodating by providing more outdoor dining space. I hope that this is a trend that continues. What better way to enjoy sunshine, fresh air and good food?Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

Find the best Peruvian charbroiled chicken in Gaithersburg

Charbroiled chicken from Crisp & JuicyHeather Jauquet/Author. I’m convinced that the best Peruvian chicken is right in Gaithersburg at Crisp and Juicy. You can find them in the Montgomery Village Plaza across from Lakeforest Mall/Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Despite MCPS recommendations for a charter school, BOE rejects both proposals

It is nearing the beginning of the school year for those in Montgomery County, Maryland. While other states, like Georgia, have already begun their school year, the students and staff are preparing for a year filled with uncertainty of what the entire school year will look like for MCPS.Read full story
Ellicott City, MD

Head over to Historic Ellicott City for a meal that brings together the authentic flavors of Mexico

La Palapa is the perfect blend of a casual and delicious dining experience. La Palapa, a Spanish word from the Filipino language of Tagalog meaning “petiole of the palm leaf,” is an open-sided dwelling with a thatched roof made of dried leaves. The style is helpful in hot weather, and therefore very common on Mexican beaches and deserts.Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

Friday Night Pool Lights

Swim practice at the Dolphin Tank in GaithersburgHeather Jauquet/Author. The local summer swim team, the Flower Hill Dolphins, spends eight weeks every summer in a neighborhood pool in Gaithersburg. The swimmers and their families spend their mornings and their evenings on the pool deck. The swimmers practice hard, cheer for each other, and drop time. Through a labor of love, the parents support their swimmers. They are forever in the background volunteering for meets, chauffeuring athletes to practice or meets, and cheering loudly for their kids.Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, MD

Drink "Loakal" at Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company

Flight of beers from Lone Oak BreweryHeather Jauquet/Author. Summer is still underway, and I have a few more things on my summer bucket list. One of the things that I have tried to do during the pandemic and still try to do even as restrictions are lifting is to support locally owned businesses.Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

MoCo BOE votes on safety guidelines for MCPS staff and students

Montgomery County Public Schools has a new slogan for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year: Opening Schools Back Better Than Ever. Schools will be open to 100%, five days a week, with a full-0time teacher in the classroom.Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County here is your summer bucket list

Listen to live music at a local brewery, stargaze, attend the fair, or hit the ice cream trail. Sand filled bucket on the beachHeather McKean/Unsplash. Neighborhood swim teams across Montgomery County have finished up their season, and now it’s time to hit that summer bucket list. You’re in luck because there is plenty to experience before the end of summer.Read full story
New York City, NY

Imbolo's Mbue commentary on race relations during 2008 financial crisis in NYC is still relevant in the 2020s

Mbue provides a transparent look at how the fate of one family pursuing the American Dream depends on the future of another. In her novel, Behold the Dreamers, author Imbolo Mbue's shares her observations of the hardships of an immigrant family seeking the American Dream in New York City in 2008. Through her characters she gives voice to the inequality of race relations that we still see in the 2020s.Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County swimmers Katie Ledecky and Phoebe Bacon represent Team USA in Tokyo

Montgomery County sends two of its best swimmers to the Tokyo Olympics. Three-time Olympian Katie Ledecky and first-time Olympian Phoebe Bacon met as schoolmates when Katie was assigned to Phoebe as a buddy at the Little Flower School when the older girl was in fourth grade and the younger in pre-kindergarten. The rest is history as the two were buddied up as little girls and swan at Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart High school under Coach Bob Walker. Ledecky swam 2011 through 2015, and Bacon followed soon after swimming 2016 through 2020. They also swam for a local club: Nation’s Capital Swim Club.Read full story
Maryland State

Marylander Christina Clemons Qualifies for the Olympics Wearing Earrings Resembling Mini Bags of Doritos

The track and field athlete scores an official partnership with Doritos. First-time Olympian, Christina Clemons, is a track and field athlete from Landover, Maryland. She is a Waldorf High School graduate and graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Criminology. Clemons was also named the 2012 Ohio State Athlete of the Year and inducted into Ohio State’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.Read full story
Maryland State

Maryland Olympians Win Gold and Silver in Tokyo

The opening ceremonies were on Friday, and by the end of the first day of the Olympics, Maryland swimmer Chase Kalisz won Team USA’s first gold in the Men’s 400-meter Individual Medley. Then, on Sunday, Bethesda swimmer Katie Ledecky wins the silver in Women’s 400-meter freestyle. Starting off strong, Kalisz and Ledecky represent Maryland wiith solid wins at 2021 Tokyo Olympics.Read full story
Montgomery County, MD

Maryland Swimmers Representing Team USA in Tokyo

Montgomery County Swim League has finished their summer swim season with their Divisionals meets yesterday. The end of the summer swim has come just in time for us to sit back and watch our favorite Maryland swimmers representing Team USA in Tokyo.Read full story
Anne Arundel County, MD

Watch for Broadneck High School Graduates Making Their Olympic Return

Check Out These Returning Olympians from Anne Arundel County. It is always exciting to find out that an Olympian is from your hometown. But, do you recognize these Broadneck High School graduates who are returning to the Olympics? They will represent Team USA in their respective sports.Read full story

Comments / 7

Community Policy