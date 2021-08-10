Maryland to require vaccines for state employees

Governors, mayors, and county executives create plans to mitigate spread of Delta Variant

Coming on the heels of President Biden’s new federal employee vaccination requirements, Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan institutes a requirement for state employees working in congregant settings to get the vaccine.

No matter the political party throughout the state, everyone appears to agree that mitigating the spread of COVID is the course of action. But, unfortunately, for some Maryland counties, it is back to wearing face coverings indoors for anyone over the age of two regardless of vaccination status.

Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel E. Bowser began requiring face coverings once again starting July 31st.

School systems in Montgomery, Baltimore, Howard, Prince George’s, and Charles Counties have already mandated face coverings for teachers, staff, students, and visitors.

While Maryland and Virginia are not mandating a statewide mask mandate, Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam tweeted, “All Virginians should consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings…This is not a requirement, but a recommendation.”

In late July, President Biden instituted a vaccine requirement for federal employees. They will be required to sign forms attesting they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. If not vaccinated, they will have to comply with new rules on mandatory masking, weekly testing, and physical distancing.

President Biden has also directed the government’s biggest employer, the Department of Defense, to consider adding the vaccination against COVID-19 to the list of required vaccinations for military personnel.

Beginning on September 1st, Maryland state employees who work in congregate settings, such as nursing homes, will be required to follow suit and show proof of vaccination. In addition, by September 1st, state employees will need to have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. If they cannot do so, the state will be required to adhere to strict face-covering requirements.

Governor Hogan is hoping the state will lead by example, encouraging private operators of the state's 227 nursing homes to institute similar vaccination requirements for their employees.

In early August, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman tweeted a masking mandate in all county-owned buildings beginning August 5. In addition, he tweeted that beginning Monday, September 13, unvaccinated county employees will be required to provide a negative COVID test result each week to report to work.

D.C.'s Mayor Bowser shared when she gave her mask mandate that she is in the process of negotiating rules on vaccination for city employees.

Governors, mayors, and county executives are doing what they can to mitigate the spread of the virus while keeping businesses and schools open.

As of August 9, only two Maryland counties are at a moderate rate of transmission (10-49.99 cases per 100,00). Queen Anne’s County is at 39.70 and Carroll County is at 39.18.

The following Maryland counties are showing a substantial rate of transmission (50-99.99 cases per 100,00):

Somerset 97.60

Frederick: 97.09

Allegany: 88.05

St. Mary’s: 87.22

Washington: 86.06

Anne Arundel: 82.18

Caroline: 74.84

Harford: 73.60

Baltimore City 72.28

Baltimore County 66.96

Kent 66.93

Montgomery 66.15

Talbot 61.86

Garrett 55.15

Calvert 55.12

Howard 51.89

Dorchester (165.99), Wicomico (154.43), Charles (135.37), Prince George’s (107.88), and Cecil (104.03) are showing a high rate of transmission. A high rate is at least 100 cases per 100,000.

“If you want to stay out of the hospital and you want to avoid dying, then you should get vaccinated.”—Maryland Governor Larry Hogan

What do you think of the vaccination requirements for federal and state employees? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

