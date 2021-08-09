Governor urges all Marylanders to become vaccinated and delivers harsh words for the unwilling

Tells the unvaccinated they are hindering the freedoms of everyone else

Mini American flags lining a balcony Isabella and Zsa Fischer/Unsplash

Like an exasperated teacher telling his students that a group project's grade is dependent upon everyone's participation, Hogan urges all Marylanders to get the "damn vaccine."

On Thursday, August 8, while Montgomery County met to reinstate the mask mandate, Governor Hogan held a Covid update for Maryland.

Governor Hogan told Marylanders that the “nation finally hit President Biden’s July 4th goal of getting 70% of adults vaccinated” in August. With a slight jab at Biden, he shares that Marylanders had already met that goal in May. Now in August, moving their way to 80%, 78.4% of adult Marylanders have rolled up their sleeves and received at least one vaccination dose.

Governor Hogan said that while other states have seen their vaccination rates drop off, Maryland continues to sustain a daily rate of more than 11,000 shots per day. As a result, “Maryland is better prepared than most states to withstand the very significant summer surge of the Delta variant.”

“Giving it to you straight”

The governor told Marylanders he has always “given it to you straight, and that’s exactly what we will continue to do…” letting Marylanders know that the Delta variant is still a cause for concern, even with 3, 599, 139 Maryland vaccinated. The Delta variant is “more serious than the original COVID-19” being more than "two to four more times more contagious than the original virus.”

Even as Maryland and states around the country see a summer surge, Maryland is still in a better position than other states. At this time, no new restrictions or mandates are being considered. Yet, counties that are moving beyond a moderate rate of transmissions to substantial are beginning to require face coverings once again while indoors or when physical distancing is not an option.

According to Governor Hogan, the Delta variant accounts for nearly 100% of the new cases found in Maryland and 93% nationwide. However, Maryland’s high vaccination rate has helped contain the spread.

For the Marylanders who still choose not to be or cannot be vaccinated, the Maryland Health Department continues to urge those individuals to wear face coverings in indoor settings or when unable to distance themselves from others physically. Businesses and other workplace settings can set their own policies, and Maryland will support their ability to make those decisions.

Initially, Hogan’s goal has been to prevent hospitalizations and deaths. Without vaccinations, lockdowns, masking, and physical distancing were employed to help reach that goal. Now with vaccinations widely available, Governor Hogan continues to prevent hospitalizations and deaths by encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

Hogan says that the chances of getting sick and hospitalized are extremely low for vaccinated individuals, and the chances of dying are less than 0.001% for those fully vaccinated.

Message for the vaccinated

Governor Hogan had a strong message for the unvaccinated, telling them they are, “willfully and unnecessarily putting yourself and others at risk of hospitalization and death. You are the ones threatening the freedoms of all the rest us, the freedom not to wear masks, to keep our businesses open, and to get our kids back in school. And tragically, it may be only a matter of time until you do get COVID-19.”

“I don’t care what misinformation or conspiracy theories that you have heard. The plain and simple fact is that these vaccines are working.”—Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan

Citing the number of places where one can easily obtain a vaccination, he vehemently tells Marylanders, “Just get the damn vaccine. The vaccines are free, safe, they work and they’re widely available everywhere all across our state.”

