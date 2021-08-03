Gaithersburg, MD

Find the best Peruvian charbroiled chicken in Gaithersburg

Heather Jauquet

Crisp & Juicy lives up to its name

Charbroiled chicken from Crisp & Juicy

I’m convinced that the best Peruvian chicken is right in Gaithersburg at Crisp and Juicy. You can find them in the Montgomery Village Plaza across from Lakeforest Mall/

Yesterday, I was running errands all around Montgomery County. It was nearly dinner time, and I still had a few things to do. While I was considering dinner options, I realized I had zero desire to cook. And there it was, the solution to my dinner-making woes—a Crisp & Juicy ready to take my order.

Their charbroiled Peruvian chicken always comes out as they advertise with crispy skin and juicy meat. My kids always eat their entire dinner when we order from the restaurant.

Crisp & Juicy offers a delicious meal at an affordable price. Their ability to provide enough food for hosting a large gathering or a small family of six makes them versatile. Not only that, the food comes out quickly, and there’s always more than enough for everyone.

Whenever I need to bring a meal for a sick friend or a new mom, Crisp and Juicy is always my first choice. With enough sides to entice even the pickiest eater, they have it all. Our personal favorites are the black beans and rice, yucca fries, plantains, and coleslaw.

With my family of six, I always order two-family platters or a Super Bowl platter. With enough sides to please everyone, everyone always gets what they want. The portions are generous for the chicken and sides. One pro-tip is to ask them to cut it up into eighths. Cutting the chicken into smaller portions makes it easier for little fingers to get the right size of chicken. My kids love having a drumstick or wing for dinner.

I always make sure to order enough so that we can have leftovers for the next day. Heat the rice, beans, and chicken and throw them into a warm tortilla, and you have a yummy wrap. Don’t forget the yellow sauce! It goes with everything!

I once introduced Crisp & Juicy to a friend and dropped off a family platter for them when it was my turn for the meal train. She raved about the yellow sauce. You can dip the french fries or chicken into it. My favorite is to drizzle a little bit onto my portion of rice and beans. My husband likes to add it to his wrap when he eats leftovers the next day.

During the pandemic, Crisp & Juicy gave back to the community with the help of generous friends. They provided 80 meals to the ICU, PCI, and Emergency Center at Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove, and Germantown Hospitals. I love that they were able to do this when the whole world was shutting down. Even though I was already a fan of the restaurant, my respect and admiration for them continues to grow.

The idea for Crisp & Juice was born in 1989 when Jorge Perez and his wife Carmen brought the delicious Latin American taste of their Peruvian chicken to the DC Metropolitan area. The Perez's opened the first restaurant in Arlington, Virginia. You can find Crisp & Juicy in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

There are at least five restaurants in Montgomery County: Gaithersburg, Rockville, Kensington, and two in Silver Spring.

What is your favorite Peruvian chicken restaurant? Have you tried Crisp & Juicy? Let me know in the comments!

Heather Jauquet writes articles centered around the DMV and her adventures in other local communities.

