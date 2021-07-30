Exceptional Outdoor Dining Experiences Around Montgomery County

Live music, good food, and the perfect setting

Outdoor dining Cory Bjork/Unsplash

One of my favorite things to do that is always on my summer bucket list is to eat outside. With the pandemic, restaurants have been accommodating by providing more outdoor dining space. I hope that this is a trend that continues. What better way to enjoy sunshine, fresh air and good food?

Front of Barking Mad Cafe Heather Jauquet/Heather

Even before the pandemic, the Barking Made Cafe has been one of our favorites to eat outside. They have plenty of space, numerous tables, and they easily can accommodate larger parties and physical distancing between other diners. The outdoor tables have large umbrellas for sunny days, and if you sit near the stage, they’ll turn on the outdoor fans. There’s enough space for 100 diners. At night the string of Bistro lights and the glittering LED trees provide a beautiful ambiance to your dining experience.

The tables surround the colorful Spectrum stage. They have live music every Friday and Saturday. When there isn’t live music, Barking Mad plays music through the speakers. On your way in, take a minute to browse the Little Free Library that lines the sidewalk. Take a book or share a book. You can find some real gems as you look through the Little Free Library.

Barking Mad Cafe, 239 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Outdoor seating area for Gentleman Jim's Heather Jauquet/Unsplash

Gentleman Jim’s has been a Montgomery County favorite for over 50 years. Recently they have taken over the location of The Grille at Flower Hill. They moved to their new location in February 2021 in the Flower Hill Shopping Center in Gaithersburg.

I love that Gentleman Jim’s not only locally sources their ingredients, but they have named some of their dishes after family, friends, employees, and long-time patrons.

They make Maryland-style pizza, the original rectangular pies with a hand-rolled thin cracker crust, sweet tomato sauce, and their secret ingredient, Swiss cheese!

Their outdoor seating is accommodating, and they have a comfy seating area with cushions. You can also catch live music outside on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

They provide a wonderful dining experience. It’s become a family favorite with something for everyone. So definitely stop by and check it out.

Gentleman Jim’s, 18257 Flower Hill Way, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Flight of beers Heather Jauquet/Unsplash

Drink “Loakal” and visit Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company.

They have almost 29 hours of farmland. About a dozen picnic tables are scattered around the farm for you to enjoy your favorite adult beverage. Bring a meal from home and have yourself a picnic with a good beer. The picnic tables create a family and dog-friendly space. The kids can play on the handcrafted playground set on site.

You can also choose to sit on their porch, where they have music playing. During the colder months, they enclose the patio and have heaters available.

Lone Oak also provides VIP options. You can and rent a tent or conversation area with a table and 6 Adirondack chairs. Their furnished Wild Tribe Co. tents are perfect for keeping you cool and shaded for up to 8 guests during the summer.

The conversation areas turn into fire pits in the winter, and the Wild Tribe Co. tents are heated. The setup is a perfect backdrop for a chill evening.

The grounds are lovely, and you can catch the perfect sunset no matter where you sit.

Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company is the perfect place to come for the brews and stay for the views. While you are there, grab something from their “Bites” menu for a tasty small plate.

Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company, 5000 Olney Laytonsville Rd, Olney, MD 20832

Where is your favorite place for outdoor dining? Let me know in the comments so that I can check it out.

