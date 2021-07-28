Montgomery County here is your summer bucket list

Listen to live music at a local brewery, stargaze, attend the fair, or hit the ice cream trail

Neighborhood swim teams across Montgomery County have finished up their season, and now it’s time to hit that summer bucket list. You’re in luck because there is plenty to experience before the end of summer.

On August 8, 2021, The Grassy Ridge Band will be playing at Wardeca Farm Brewery. Fill your summer Sunday with fun and great music. Head to the Wardedaca Farm Brewery and enjoy drinks, food, and a live show by the Grassy Ridge Band.

Wardaca Brewing Company

4017 Damascus Road

Gaithersburg, MD 20882

Stargazing for Starters

Are you curious about stargazing but unsure how to get started? There is so much to see in the night sky, so bring your binoculars and chairs and visit the Black Hill Nature Programs. The Black Hill Programs will provide a star map and help you start learning about the night sky. The Perseid meteor showers peak from August 11-12, making August the perfect month to begin looking for shooting stars.

Join fellow stargazers outside the Black Hills Visitor Center after sunset and observe the beautiful night sky on August 11. The rain date is August 12. The cost is $2 per participant.

A fan favorite and fun for the whole family is the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. It is the largest agricultural fair in Maryland. Enjoy the exhibits and carnival rides. The fair runs from August 13-21. Tickets are $12 for individuals if you order online. There is a $10 parking fee for parking on site. Or park for free at Lakeforest Mall and take the free shuttle to the fair. You can buy individual tickets for carnival rides or buy a wristband that allows you on all the rides except the Air Raid. All wristbands are only good on the day they are purchased until 11pm or midnight.

On Friday, August 13, one-day ride wristbands will cost $20 from 3pm to 11pm only. The wristbands do not include the fair admission fee. On August 14, the one-day wristband is available for $20 online only. On Monday, August 16, and Wednesday, August 18, there is a Family Day Ride Special where the wristbands will cost $20 starting at noon and ending at 5pm, but you may ride until 11pm. Wristbands will be placed on the wrist at the time of purchase. The carnival only accepts cash on site.

Who doesn’t like ice cream? One thing that you should try is the Maryland Ice Cream Trail Challenge. The trail consists of 10 on-farm creameries across the state of Maryland, stretching 290 miles. These creameries offer ice cream from cow to cone. Become a champion ice cream trailblazer by visiting and taking a selfie at all ten creameries. Then, after you collect all of your photos, email them with your name and contact information to icecream.trail1@maryland.gov or your chance to win not only the title for 2021 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Champion trailblazer but also the prizes that go with it.

Prizes include, "$50 gift certificate to the creamery of your choice, a copy of the children’s book Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish, the 2021 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Champion Trailblazer trophy, and Ultimate Bragging rights!”

Don’t forget to download the ice cream trail flyer and share your pictures on social media #MDicecreamtrail! Make sure your photo identifies which creamery you are visiting.

You have until September 30th to accomplish the task to win the title for Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Champion trailblazer.

Montgomery County, what is on your summer bucket list? What your most looking forward to experiencing before summer is over? Let me know in the comments.

