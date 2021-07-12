Derwood, MD

Explore Derwood Farmer's Market A Carnival for the Senses

Heather Jauquet

Delicious Food, Creative Artisans, Colorful Flowers, Local Produce, and Community

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20szCP_0aunnVZc00
Derwood Farmer's Market SignsHeather Jauquet/Author

Sunshine, outdoors, friendly faces, beautiful flowers, delicious produce, creative artisans, and yummy food. It can only mean one thing, the local farmer’s market. 

My family and I were invited to the Derwood Farmer’s Market on Saturdays hosted at Neighborhood Church. It’s a carnival for the senses, and our family loved going to each stall to explore what unexpected treat we could find.

Blissful fruits, vintage artists, hot foods and great neighbors! —Milk Lady Markets

Every Saturday, 9am until 1pm, rain or shine, you can visit the farmer’s market at the front yard of Neighborhood Church. Pastor Mark Trinkl says that Neighborhood Church collaborates with Milk Lady Markets to provide a service to the community and support local vendors. 

You can find local farm fruits, veggies, meats, teas, pastries, brick oven pizzas, artwork, and jewelry with music from local musicians playing in the background as you stroll through Derwood Farmer's Market.  

While I was speaking to one of the organizers at the market entrance, my children came racing back with mango flowers on a stick. I wish I had taken a picture of the bright yellow fruit carved into a beautiful flower easily eaten on a stick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7phz_0aunnVZc00
Flowers from the Blooming BusHeather Jauquet/Author

The Blooming Bus greeted us near the entrance with colorful displays of beautiful fresh flowers and hanging plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGeb8_0aunnVZc00
Gerard and his assistant at Potomac SweetsHeather Jauquet/Author

As I made my way towards the Potomac Sweets at the end of the market to get a spinach and feta croissant for my breakfast and a loaf of sourdough bread for our dinner, I could not help but stop along the way and visit the vendors.  

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zr6sY_0aunnVZc00
Joe Oleynik and Jeff Su, Co-founders of ModBarsHeather Jauquet/Author

One of my stops was at Modbars, a locally student-owned snack bar company. At Modbars, I met Jeff Su and Joe Oleynik, two of the five founders of the filling snack bar company. The founders are former students from Walt Whitman high school. Together they created their first snack bar, the Viking Whey Modbar, a low-sugar, nut-free, high protein granola bar. The company has grown their supply and offer several flavors. In addition to best sellers Viking Whey and Milky Whey, they offer The King, Booty Fruit, Gold Rush, JavaStrip, and Cinn-Full. The Modbars are created for athletes by athletes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogQ0B_0aunnVZc00
Fresh juice from NK's Healthy JuicesHeather Jauquet/Author

As I was chatting with Jeff and Joe, my children went to NK’s Nutri Health Juices, LLC for a fresh strawberry beet juice and a pineapple-mango ginger juice. They even gave nutritious gummies to the children. The fresh juices were the perfect accompaniment to our brick oven pizzas lunch from Ema Rossi Pizzeria. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emjwB_0aunnVZc00
Brick-oven pizza from Ema Rossi PizzeriaHeather Jauquet/Author

Ema Rossi Pizzeria made an exquisite Funghi pizza made with wild mushrooms, smoked mozzarella, fontina cheese, thyme, and a truffle-balsamic reduction, but also a pepperoni pizza for my pickier eaters. Though, I will say that everyone enjoyed both pizzas thoroughly. 

As we ate, we listened to a local musician serenade us as we sat at a nearby table.  

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P45ml_0aunnVZc00
Artist Marie Criddle at Brush QuibbliesHeather Jauquet/Author

As we made our way out, I stopped by Brush Quibblies, where we met local artist K. Marie Criddle. She freehand draws every illustration on notebooks. My kids are kindred creative souls, and we could not help but admire her work. As a result, we walked away five notebooks richer. She also gave away free pens to each of the kids so that they could begin filling their notebooks with their own creativity as we drove away.  

There were so many things to explore at the farmer’s market that I did not get a chance to visit every stall. Fortunately, that only means that I will have to go back for more.

Come and check out Derwood Farmer’s Market in the front yard of Neighborhood Church at 16501 Redland Road, Rockville, MD 20855. They also provide curbside pickup and delivery if you are unable to stop by for a stroll. 

Check them out, and let me know your favorite find in the comments.

