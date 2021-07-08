Gentleman Jim's--Where to Find Gaithersburg's Best Pizza

Locally owned and locally sourced

Gentleman Jim's Sign Heather Jauquet/Author

Gentleman Jim’s has been a Montgomery County staple for over 50 years. In the 1970s, they established their first location in the Twinbrook Shopping Center. It has since moved to Gaithersburg. In 1990 it moved to Earhart Court, where it stayed until its move in February 2021 to its current location in the Flower Hill Shopping Center.

A neighborhood favorite known for high quality, locally-sourced ingredients and a relaxed atmosphere.—Gentleman Jim’s

According to the Gentleman Jim’s website, their Maryland Pizza is critically-acclaimed Cavalier style pizza, where they “drizzle a secret sweet red sauce” on their “hand-rolled thin cracker crust for a mouth-watering explosion of flavor.” They even use the same original recipe from the 1940s!

Maryland Style Pizza Heather Jauquet/Author

We ordered their world-famous Maryland Style Pizza with sausage, pepperoni, and mushrooms, and they were very generous with the toppings. Each slice was fully loaded. However, my favorite part was their dough. It was our first time having a Gentleman Jim’s pizza, and it was heaven. I asked our waitress, Debbie, if the crust was handmade, and she assured me they still hand roll their dough.

Over 90% of menu items are made from scratch, all the way down to our eight appetizing salad dressings—Gentleman Jim’s

My daughter and I decided on crab cake sliders for our meals. I did not realize it was an appetizer until Debbie alerted me. But the little sliders were hearty and more than filled the buttery brioche buns. The sliders are made with their house jumbo lump Maryland crab recipe on fresh baked brioche slider rolls, with a side of their house-made tartar

You get three sliders per order. I did share one with my husband, and let me tell you, that is true love because these crab cakes were excellent. And they did it right without any fillers, unlike other chain restaurants who try to sell “real” Maryland crab cakes. Debbie told me that their crabcake sliders are a best seller. I can see and taste why.

Crabcake Slider Heather Jauquet/Author

Gentleman Jim’s delivers on authentic Maryland crab cake in every bite. If you get nothing else on the menu, definitely get the crab cakes, and you will not be disappointed. But honestly, everything is delicious. Their crab options are made from “locally caught Maryland blue crab.”

Divi's Firehouse Burger Heather Jauquet/Author

My oldest likes their Divi’s Firehouse Burger, a flame-broiled burger topped with crispy onion straws, grilled jalapeños, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce all served on a toasted brioche bun. In a shoutout to their location, all the burgers are under “Gaithersburgers” on the menu.

Just a Burger Heather Jauquet/Author

If you would like just a burger, they have a menu item for that! Their Just a Burger is a flame broiled burger served on a toasted brioche bun. They provide the lettuce, tomato, and onion upon request.

All of their burgers are “100% black Angus sourced from local farms.”

If you notice, many of their menu options are named after family, friends, and long-time customers. When my husband asked Debbie to share her favorite menu item, she pointed out that one of the sandwiches is named after her: Deb’s Applewood BBQ Chicken. The sandwich is made with fresh chicken breast flame-broiled with mesquite barbecue sauce and topped with applewood smoked bacon & mozzarella cheese on a toasted brioche roll.

Debbie has been with Gentleman Jim’s for 25 years and was terrific with us. She was attentive, helpful, and answered our questions about menu items. When you make your way to Gentleman Jim’s make sure you say hello to her and order Deb’s Applewood BBQ Chicken. Their poultry is “organic, cage-free, and antibiotic-free.”

Gentleman’s Jim was established by the original “Gentleman” Jim Hance, Jr. and has stayed in the family. In 1978 Hance’s son, Charles “Joe” Hance took over running the restaurant. And Gentleman Jim’s is now run by Joe Hance, Jr., a 2003 Gaithersburg High School graduate.

The move to Flower Hill makes Gentleman Jim’s more visible from the road. Definitely come and check it out!

Come over for the excellent food, the live music, and the fun trivia nights. The outdoor dining is comfy, and there is always room for you. We look forward to seeing you there as this family-friendly restaurant will soon become a part of our dinner rotation.

Their hours are:

Sunday – Thursday: 1am – 10pm

Friday – Saturday: 11am – 11pm

You can find them at their new location:

18257 Flower Hill Way, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Have you been to Gentleman Jim’s? What’s your favorite menu item? Let me know in the comments and I'll give it a try.

