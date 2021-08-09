Refreshing Ways To Add More Fruit Into Your Diet Even After The Summer is Over

Fruit Pexels

Fruit and summer simply cannot exist without one another, and ways of adding more vitamins and minerals into your diet while hydrating your body and nourishing your skin have become extremely creative throughout recent years. Here are some refreshing ways to continue straight through the fall!

Mango Salsa

This juicy and refreshing salsa is incredibly easy to make and even easier to devour. Whether you decide to serve it with chips and crudites or drizzle it on top of white fish and tacos, you'll end up with a mouthful of vitamin-rich foods that will spicy up your every meal.

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

1 mango

1 big tomato or a handful of smaller ones

1 red onion

1 jalapeño peppers (omit if you want to make it less spicy)

handful of cilantro

1 lime

salt and pepper

Directions: Cut all the fruit and veggies into small cubes and chop the cilantro. Add in a medium bowl, sprinkle with salt and pepper and squeeze the lime juice all over. Toss and mix thoroughly and place in the fridge to cool. Take out right before serving.

Strawberry and Goat Cheese Salad

Sweet and juicy strawberries are a great pair for savory salads and balsamic dressings as the acidity and salt draw out the sugar and create a wonderful balance. It's just as perfect for a summer brunch when the weather gets too hot to handle, as it is as a side dish for more hearty dinners.

Ingredients:

1 cup strawberries, sliced into small disks

1/2 cup goat cheese

1/4 cup sundried tomatoes

3 cups of arugula or other salad

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds, toasted

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

a sprinkle of salt and black pepper

Directions: In a large bowl, place the salad, strawberries, goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, and pumpkin seeds, and pour the dressing on top, mixing and tossing thoroughly, so that every leaf and every ingredient gets coated. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Watermelon Gazpacho

If you've never had a watermelon gazpacho, now is the perfect time to try it. Equally delicious and refreshing, this spin-off of the classical tomato version acquired fans in all parts of the world, as people started wondering what else is watermelon capable of.

Ingredients:

4 heaping cups watermelon, cubed and seeds taken out

1 cucumber, diced, reserve half

1 small red bell pepper, diced, reserve half

⅓ cup chopped green onions, diced, reserve half

3 medium tomatoes, diced, reserve half

1 garlic clove

small handful basil

handful of cilantro

4 tbsp red wine vinegar

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt and black pepper

1/2 jalapeño pepper (omit if you want to make it less spicy)

1/2 sliced avocado for garnishing (optional)

Directions: Place the cucumber, tomatoes, red pepper, and green onions in the blender and set the reserved halves aside. Add in the watermelon, garlic, basil, cilantro, vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, and jalapeño pepper, and blend on high speed until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings as the watermelon might be sweeter than you think and might need a tiny bit of salt to offset it.Pour into a large bowl and stir in the reserved chopped vegetables. Place in the fridge to chill for 3 to 4 hours or overnight. Garnish with diced avocado before serving.

Cucumber Raita

One of the best known Indian dips is also refreshing and perfect for those still hot après summer nights, when all you want to do is snack on something delicious and fresh. In order to make it as flavorful as possible, opt for using real, fresh mint instead of the dried herbs.

Ingredients:

1 cup yogurt or greek yogurt

1 cucumber

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp salt and black pepper

a handful of mint, chopped

Directions: Grate the cucumber and squeeze out the excess water. Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well-combined. Place in the fridge to chill and take out right before serving. You can serve it with naan bread, toast, chips, crudites, or any other dipping vessel and enjoy the refreshing and cool flavors overpowering your tastebuds.

Fruit Popsicles

Super easy to make and equally adored by kids and adults, fruit popsicles are a great way to add a bunch of vitamins and minerals into your diet, all while keeping you refreshed and hydrated. When it comes to choosing your fruits, there are really no wrong options and you can completely indulge your cravings. You'll need popsicle molds to make these and there are plenty of sizes and shapes to choose from, so take your pick.

Ingredients:

fruit of choice, pureed or blended

liquid of choice (water, milk, plant-based milk, greek yogurt, coconut water, lemon or lime juice)

optional sweetener of choice (2 tbsp honey, agave syrup, maple syrup, or sugar)

Directions: If using a sweetener, blend it with the fruit in a blender first and then start filling out your popsicles. When using singular fruit, stir in the liquid of choice and blend just to combine. Pour in the molds and chill in the freezer.When making fruit concoctions, you can blend them all together or layer your popsicles starting with one fruit and placing them to chill until it hardens. Once your first layer is done, pour in the second one and put back in the freezer. Repeat until you fill them all out.You can also add in a layer of greek yogurt in between the fruit layers, making your popsicle even more interesting in flavor and texture. Layering is a more tedious way to create these fruity desserts, but you'll end up with some really colorful and fun popsicles.

Give these recipes a try and get in your daily recommended servings of fruit in a fun and interesting way. Bon appetit!

