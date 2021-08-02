6 Types of Vegetarian Diets makers you healthier

Credit to foodindustryexecutive.com

Vegetarian diets have become popular over the last few years. There are various reasons for it. One is a huge shift towards including more fruits and veggies in our diet. It has multiple positive effects on your health. You get loads of fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals from them. But are all vegetarian diets the same? It turns out no! In today’s articles, we’ll be discussing 6 types of vegetarian diets.

1. Lacto-Ovo vegetarian

The Lacto-Ovo vegetarian diet is the more traditional veggie diet. It doesn’t include any meat or fish. You will still be eating dairy products such as milk and eggs though. As the prefix ‘lacto’ suggests, the diet includes products taken from cow’s milk. The other prefix ‘Ovo’ is about eggs. This is derived from the Latin word ovum.

In this particular diet, you will be including foods such as eggs, milk, cheese, butter, and other dairy products. You won’t be eating any animal-based foods such as meat or fish.

There are many reasons for adopting the Lacto-Ovo vegetarian diet. Some do it because of religious or cultural reasons. For instance, people following Hinduism or Buddhism generally practice this diet. Some choose to go with this diet for ethical reasons. Health is also a factor.

Research suggests a vegetarian diet can reduce the risk of contracting type-2 diabetes. Considering the Lacto-Ovo diet helps you catch up on healthy fruits and vegetables, it also helps regulate your blood sugar levels.

2. Lacto-vegetarian

The lactovegetarian diet is very similar to Lacto-Ovo. The difference is that it doesn’t include any eggs. You would still be eating a lot of dairy products and veggies. You also won’t be able to eat any beef, pork, chicken, or fish. Jainism is one of the religions, along with Hinduism and Buddhism, that generally follows a Lacto-vegetarian diet.

Research shows that a Lacto-vegetarian diet can bring down your total cholesterol and LDL levels. LDL cholesterol is the bad type that causes heart disease. A study of over 156,000 people showed those who followed a Lacto-vegetarian diet have a 33% less likelihood of getting type 2 diabetes compared with those who followed a non-vegetarian diet.

Since you would eat fewer calories than those who eat meat, it will also help with your weight loss. Research shows those who followed a veggie diet for 18 weeks lost around 5 pounds more than those who ate meat. A vegetarian diet is also likely to reduce your chances of developing cancer by about 10% to 12%.

3. Ovo-vegetarian

If you choose to follow the Ovo-vegetarian diet, you wouldn’t be eating any dairy products at all. Along with plant-based foods, you can also eat eggs as well, as the prefix Ovo suggests.

This means you won’t be eating any butter, yogurt, ice cream, or even cow’s milk. Instead, you can go for egg-based dishes such as omelets, scrambled eggs, and egg noodles, among others.

You can also have egg-based baked goods such as muffins and cakes. With an Ovo-vegetarian diet, you can reduce the number of calories you consume due to the absence of meat and fish. You will also bring down your levels of sugar and saturated fats. You’ll also meet your body’s daily requirement of sodium.

When you combine this diet with regular exercise, you can bring down the cholesterol level in your body. The combination also helps reduce your blood pressure as well. You can even reverse plaque that may have built up in your blood vessels.

Research shows you can reduce the chances of getting type-2 diabetes by as much as 25% if you follow a vegetarian diet. If you already happen to have the condition, the diet can help regulate your sensitivity to insulin.

4. Flexitarian

A flexitarian diet, as the name suggests, is a more flexible diet compared to strict vegan or vegetarian varieties. You will still be eating more plant-based products, but you’ll be able to eat meat and eggs every now and then.

You get most of the proteins your body needs through the plant-based food you eat. Because you’re eating fewer animal products, you reduce the added sugar and processed foods you consume.

Technically, a flexitarian diet is not a vegetarian diet considering the fact that you’re still eating meat on occasion. This is generally helpful for people who are used to eating meat and cannot give it up easily. Instead of going cold turkey, you can have meat to tide over your cravings. Just don’t make a habit of it.

You get all the usual benefits of a vegetarian diet, such as a reduced risk of getting type-2 diabetes and cancer. Since you’re reducing the number of calories you consume compared to a regular meat-based diet, you’re going to lose weight.

5. Pescatarian

A pescatarian diet is a vegetarian diet that allows you to eat fish. This includes foods such as tuna, sushi, and salmon. You’re still going to be avoiding meats such as chicken, beef, and pork. Whether you want to include dairy products like eggs and milk is totally up to you.

The main benefit of this diet is that you get all the important omega-3 fatty acids from the seafood that you eat. These omega-3 fatty acids are usually not present in a purely vegetarian diet. Another benefit of a pescatarian diet is weight loss. A study showed that women who were on a pescatarian diet lost almost 3 more pounds every year than those who ate meat.

It not only helps weight loss but also prevents putting on extra pounds. If you stick to a plant-based diet, you tend to gain a lot less weight than meat-eaters. Research also shows those who followed a pescatarian diet had a 22% lower risk of getting fatal heart disease compared to those who ate meat regularly.

6. Vegan

Prepare yourself, folks! A vegan diet is the strictest of all the diets in the video. All animal-based products, including meat, fish, eggs, and dairy are out of the question. Some even remove honey from their diet, as it’s made by bees. Talk about a commitment... Your diet would essentially consist of plant-based foods such as legumes, peas, nuts, fruits, and vegetables, among others. It doesn’t mean you have to completely get rid of dairy products.

The difference, however, is you would be consuming plant-based alternatives. For instance, instead of cow’s milk, you would be drinking soy milk, or other products taken from plants. The same is the case with meat. Tofu is the most popular alternative. You could also have tempeh and jackfruit to get all those nutrients you usually get from animal-based foods. One of the main reasons people go for the vegan diet is ethics.

People who don’t want to harm animals tend to choose veganism. They even avoid consumer products such as cosmetics, and clothing made from animal-based ingredients. When you decide to go vegan, forget about anything that’s tested on animals. If you’re going for a vegan diet, just know that it’s usually low on certain nutrients due to the absence of meat and dairy products.

So you should also be taking supplements to ensure you get all the nutrients your body needs. Whichever type of diet you follow, there’s no denying that your body must get all of the essential nutrients it needs on a daily basis. Wondering more about the basic nutrients you need to stay healthy, or how you get those nutrients? Well, there are some nutrient-dense foods you can opt for.

