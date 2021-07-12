Symptoms of summer heat and preventive measures

Photo by Ivan Oboleninov from Pexels

It's painful to have fatigue and tiredness in the summer heat, but why do these symptoms occur? In this article, I will explain the symptoms of summer heat fatigue and the points of prevention.

What is summer heat?

Your body naturally has the optimum temperature and humidity to stay healthy. However, summer in Japan is hot and humid, and the temperature and humidity are far from the optimum, which causes various physical disorders. This kind of malfunction is called "summer heat".

Symptoms of summer heat

The main symptoms of summer heat are as follows.

If you have any of the above symptoms such as:

tiredness

tiredness

loss of appetite

diarrhea

constipation

dizziness

lightheadedness

headache

swelling



there is. When it comes to summer heat, your immunity weakens, making it easier for you to catch a summer cold. And if you lose your appetite due to summer heat, you will not be able to get enough nutrition and it will take time to recover.

How to prevent summer heat

Below are some tips to prevent heat fatigue.

The temperature difference between outdoor and indoor

sudden temperature difference may cause exhaustion of physical strength. Be aware that in summer you often go back and forth between too hot outdoors and air-conditioned indoors. Set the temperature to an appropriate air conditioner (about 26 ° C to 28 ° C) to prevent sudden temperature changes.

Also, if you stay indoors all the time, your body may get too cold and your autonomic nerves may become unbalanced. Disturbances in the autonomic nerves can also cause heat fatigue, so try not to cool your body with a cardigan or a rug, or adjust the wind direction and volume so that the air conditioner does not blow directly.

Sleep

Deprivation causes the accumulation of fatigue and causes summer heat fatigue. To get a good night's sleep, prepare the sleeping environment by referring to the following.

Finish dinner 2 hours before bedtime ・ Take a slightly longer bath in lukewarm water 1 hour before bedtime ・ Avoid using a TV, computer, or smartphone before going to bed as it stimulates the brain and optic nerve・ Nightcap Refrain from sleeping・ Cool your head with a cold pillow on tropical nights

Diet It

is important to eat nutritious foods to prevent summer batter. Below, we will introduce ingredients that are said to be effective for summer heat fatigue.

・ Beans such as pork, eel and soybeans

・ Troloimo

・Leek



Let's prevent summer heat fatigue by adjusting the temperature in the room, sleeping, and eating. If the condition of summer heat continues, it becomes easier to catch a summer cold. Summer colds often last for a long time, so if you have a summer cold, it is recommended that you visit a medical institution as soon as possible.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.